Former Man of Steel Brodie Croft is poised to reach a milestone when Leeds Rhinos face Wakefield Trinity this afternoon.

The Australian stand-off will make his 150th career appearance in the Betfred Super League round one derby at AMT Headingley. He has played 27 times for Leeds since joining them from Salford Red Devils ahead of the 2024 season. His career tally also includes 55 games for Salford (2022-2023), 26 for Brisbane Broncos (2020-2021), 40 for Melbourne Storm (2016-2019) and one Combined Nations All Stars appearance in 2022.

Leeds could welcome back hooker/loose-forward Jarrod O’Connor from the knee ligament injury he suffered during the 18-16 defeat of Wakefield on Boxing Day. O’Connor missed last Saturday’s Challenge Cup win against Wests Warriors, but is ever-present in Super League since April, 2022.

He has been called into the initial squad in place of Jack Sinfield, who started at hooker last week, but is a specialist scrum-half. Second-row James Bentley and props Mikolaj Oledzki and Tom Nicholson-Watton retain their place in the 21 after not featuring in the Cup tie.

New Australian signing Ethan Clark-Wood, who arrived in England on Monday, is likely to have to wait for his debut, despite being named in the initial group. Trinity coach Daryl Powell has made one change to the 21 he named ahead of the 82-0 Challenge Cup drubbing of Goole Vikings. Isaiah Vagana has recovered from injury and replaces Isaac Shaw, who didn’t feature last week. The other unused squad members, Josh Rourke, Thomas Doyle and Harvey Smith, retain their place in the 21.

Leeds Rhinos: from Newman, Handley, R Hall, Croft, Frawley, Oledzki, Ackers, Palasia, Bentley, McDonnell, C Smith, O’Connor, Lisone, Gannon, Jenkins, Connor, Holroyd, Edgell, Nicholson-Watton, Lumb, Clark-Wood.

Wakefield Trinity: from Jowitt, Walmsley, C Hall, Johnstone, Trueman, Russell, McMeeken, Hood, Rodwell, Pitts, Doyle, Hamlin-Uele, Storton, Vagana, Pratt, Lino, Rourke, Russell, Croft, H Smith, Faatili.

Referee: Aaron Moore (Wigan). Kick-off: Saturday, 3pm.