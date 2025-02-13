Rhinos begin their Betfred Super League campaign against promoted Wakefield Trinity at AMT Headingley on Saturday and, while the team is unlikely to be much different from the one which crushed Wests Warriors in the Challenge Cup last weekend, some places are up for grabs.
In particular, three forwards could be competing for the final two places on the bench, while a couple of youngsters are vying to nail down the left-wing spot. Here’s how Rhinos could line up.
1. Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity
Here's how Rhinos could line up. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
2. Full-back: Jake Connor
One of Rhinos' stars in pre-season and will have a big role as goal kicker. Photo: Tony Johnson
3. Wing: Riley Lumb
Favourite to get the spot for the opening Super League game, though Alfie Edgell is another option. Photo: Steve Riding
4. Centre: Harry Newman
There's more competition for centre spots this year, but it'd be a huge shock if the England man didn't start. Photo: Tony Johnson
5. Centre: Ash Handley
Likely to remain in his new role, despite the loss of winger Maika Sivo. Photo: Steve Riding
6. Wing: Ryan Hall
Back at the club, aged 37 - and still as good as ever. Photo: Steve Riding