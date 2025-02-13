Leeds Rhinos predicted starting 13 and bench for Super League round 1 v Wakefield Trinity

By Peter Smith
Published 13th Feb 2025, 16:20 BST
Updated 13th Feb 2025, 19:38 BST
Coach Brad Arthur has a couple of decisions to make before naming his side for Leeds Rhinos’ first derby of 2025.

Rhinos begin their Betfred Super League campaign against promoted Wakefield Trinity at AMT Headingley on Saturday and, while the team is unlikely to be much different from the one which crushed Wests Warriors in the Challenge Cup last weekend, some places are up for grabs.

In particular, three forwards could be competing for the final two places on the bench, while a couple of youngsters are vying to nail down the left-wing spot. Here’s how Rhinos could line up.

1. Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity

Here's how Rhinos could line up. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

One of Rhinos' stars in pre-season and will have a big role as goal kicker.

2. Full-back: Jake Connor

One of Rhinos' stars in pre-season and will have a big role as goal kicker. Photo: Tony Johnson

Favourite to get the spot for the opening Super League game, though Alfie Edgell is another option.

3. Wing: Riley Lumb

Favourite to get the spot for the opening Super League game, though Alfie Edgell is another option. Photo: Steve Riding

There's more competition for centre spots this year, but it'd be a huge shock if the England man didn't start.

4. Centre: Harry Newman

There's more competition for centre spots this year, but it'd be a huge shock if the England man didn't start. Photo: Tony Johnson

Likely to remain in his new role, despite the loss of winger Maika Sivo.

5. Centre: Ash Handley

Likely to remain in his new role, despite the loss of winger Maika Sivo. Photo: Steve Riding

Back at the club, aged 37 - and still as good as ever.

6. Wing: Ryan Hall

Back at the club, aged 37 - and still as good as ever. Photo: Steve Riding

