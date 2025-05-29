Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity 21-man squads named: big name drops out as long-term casualty returns

Initial squads have been named for Leeds Rhinos’ huge home derby with Wakefield Trinity on Saturday.

Rhinos coach Brad Arthur has made just one change to the squad named ahead of last week’s 29-6 win at Castleford Tigers. Teenager Presley Cassell, who has yet to make his first team debut, is included in the 21 in place of scrum-half Matt Frawley.

The number seven has not featured in Betfred Super League since the home win over Huddersfield Giants on April 18. He played for Rhinos’ reserves last week when they won 60-26 at Wigan Warriors.

Teenager Presley Cassell has been called into Leeds Rhinos' 21-man squad to take on Wakefield Trinity. Picture by David Harrison.

Winger Maika Sivo, who won’t play this year because of a knee injury and hooker Andy Ackers are the only members of Rhinos’ top-20 ruled out because of injury. Ackers has been sidelined since March with a hamstring problem, but could be available for Leeds’ next game, at home to Warrington Wolves on Saturday, June 14.

There is also a single change to Trinity’s initial squad. Hooker Thomas Doyle has recovered from a long-term foot injury and replaces prop Ellis Lingard, who scored two tries on his debut in last Sunday’s 72-10 thrashing of Salford Red Devils. Oliver Pratt, Liam Hood and Josh Griffin are in contention for a return to the matchday side after being rested last weekend.

Rhinos’ initial 21-man squad is: Lachie Miller, Harry Newman, Ash Handley, Ryan Hall, Brodie Croft, Mikolaj Oledzki, Keenan Palasia, James Bentley, James McDonnell, Cameron Smith, Jarrod O'Connor, Sam Lisone, Morgan Gannon, Cooper Jenkins, Jake Connor, Tom Holroyd, Jack Sinfield, Riley Lumb, Ethan Clark-Wood, Kallum Watkins, Presley Cassell.

Trinity’s 21 is: Max Jowitt, Lachlan Walmsley, Cameron Scott, Corey Hall, Tom Johnstone, Mike McMeeken, Liam Hood, Seth Nikotemo, Josh Griffin, Jay Pitts, Thomas Doyle, Isaiah Vagana, Oliver Pratt, Mason Lino, Mathieu Cozza, Josh Rourke, Matty Russell, Jack Croft, Harvey Smith, Jayden Myers, Caius Faatili.