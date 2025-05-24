On-loan Super League man scores as Leeds Rhinos reserves thrash Wigan Warriors

On-loan Huddersfield Giants winger Elliot Wallis scored for Leeds Rhinos reserves in their big win at Wihgan Warriors. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

On-loan Huddersfield Giants winger Elliot Wallis was among the try scorers for Leeds Rhinos in a 60-26 win against Wigan Warriors at Robin Park today.

Wallis is effectively on trial with Rhinos and it was his first appearance for the club. Ethan Clark-Wood marked his return from injury with a brace of tries for Rhinos, who had Matt Frawley at scrum-half. Joe Diskin, Presley Cassell and Harley Thomas also touched down twice.

Jacob Stead was Rhinos’ other try scorer and Jack Sinfield landed nine conversions and a penalty. The game was won in the opening 40 minutes as Leeds built a huge 50-6 half-time lead.