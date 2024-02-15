Leeds Rhinos players celebrate their tense two-point win at Salford last July. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

Betfred Super League round one

Date: Friday, February 16

Former Leeds Rhinos centre/winger Nene Macdonald will be back at AMT Headingley on Friday, to make his Salford Red Devils debut. Picture by Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com.

Venue: AMT Headingley

Kick-off: 8pm

Salford’s star man: Former players usually get a supportive welcome from the Leeds crowd, but many fans feel let down by Nene Macdonald following his sudden exit last year, just months into a long-term contract. He didn’t score many tries for Rhinos - two in 20 appearances - but was one of their better players before not returning from paternity leave in Australia.

Brodie Croft, then of Salford, is tackled by Wigan's Cade Cust in a 2022 Challenge Cup sixth round tie. They will go head to head on Friday when they make their debut for new clubs. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

Key battle: Stand-off Brodie Croft is clearly going to be the main man for Rhinos this year and Salford, his former club, know exactly what he can do. He is opposite a player with a point to prove in Cade Cust, who will be making his competitive debut for the Red Devils after a disappointing two years with Wigan Warriors.

Previous meeting: July 9, 2023. Betfred Super League round 18. Salford Red Devils 14 (Tries Lafai 2, Sio. Goal Brierley), Leeds Rhinos 16 (Tries Smith, Handley. Goals Martin 4). Attendance: 5,157. Referee: Aaron Moore.