Leeds Rhinos v Salford Red Devils scene-setter: star man, key battle, previous meeting and verdict
Rhinos, who have won only two of their last eight round one fixtures, kick off their Betfred Super League campaign at home to Salford Red Devils on Friday. Fans have high hopes after a positive pre-season and Leeds will be favourites against a Salford team who are widely tipped to struggle. Off-season transfers between the clubs add extra spice to the mix. Here’s a scene-setter.
Betfred Super League round one
Date: Friday, February 16
Venue: AMT Headingley
Kick-off: 8pm
Salford’s star man: Former players usually get a supportive welcome from the Leeds crowd, but many fans feel let down by Nene Macdonald following his sudden exit last year, just months into a long-term contract. He didn’t score many tries for Rhinos - two in 20 appearances - but was one of their better players before not returning from paternity leave in Australia.
Key battle: Stand-off Brodie Croft is clearly going to be the main man for Rhinos this year and Salford, his former club, know exactly what he can do. He is opposite a player with a point to prove in Cade Cust, who will be making his competitive debut for the Red Devils after a disappointing two years with Wigan Warriors.
Previous meeting: July 9, 2023. Betfred Super League round 18. Salford Red Devils 14 (Tries Lafai 2, Sio. Goal Brierley), Leeds Rhinos 16 (Tries Smith, Handley. Goals Martin 4). Attendance: 5,157. Referee: Aaron Moore.
Verdict: Rhinos have been poor starters since 2016 and round one is always a lottery, but Leeds are near full-strength and have the better squad. It will take time for their spine to gel and all the pre-season optimism will evaporate rapidly if Leeds do slip up, but this is a good chance to get off to a flying start. Expect a tight first half, with Rhinos pulling away in the second.