Sam Lisone (with ball) is in Leeds Rhinos' 21-man squad for Friday's visit of Salford, despite having initially been ruyled out with a broken thumb. Picture by James Hardisty.

Leeds are set to be close to full-strength for Friday’s Betfred Super League round one clash with Salford Red Devils at AMT Headingley, with 16 of the top-20 players included in the initial 20.

Winger David Fusitu’a (knee), second-row James Bentley (ankle), prop Sam Lisone (thumb), forward Mickael Goudemand (pectoral muscle) and full-back Alfie Edgell (hamstring) are all in contention following pre-season injuries. New signing Paul Momirovski is set to pull on a Leeds jersey for the first time, at centre, after returning from a pre-arranged break in Australia.Goudemand is also set to make his debut, alongside full-back Lachie Miller, halves Brodie Croft and Matt Frawley and hooker Andy Ackers.

James Bentley could make his first Leeds Rhinos appearance since last August when Salford visit AMT Headingley in Super League round one. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Players ruled out through injury are prop Tom Holroyd (knee) alongside second-rowers James McDonnell (hamstring) and Morgan Gannon (concussion/shoulder). Former Rhinos centre/winger Nene Macdonald is set to make his debut for Salford. Thier squad also includes half-back Kai Morgan who was signed in the off-season from Leeds.

Rhinos’ 21-man squad is: Lachie Miller, David Fusitu'a, Harry Newman, Paul Momirovski, Ash Handley, Brodie Croft, Matt Frawley, Mikolaj Oledzki, Andy Ackers, James Bentley, Rhyse Martin, Cameron Smith, Jarrod O'Connor, Sam Lisone, Justin Sangare, Mickael Goudemand, Jack Sinfield, Leon Ruan, Luis Roberts, James Donaldson, Alfie Edgell.