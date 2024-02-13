Kallum Watkins is relishing Friday's Betfred Super League round one clash with his old club Leeds Rhinos at AMT Headingley. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

Rhinos stunned Betfred Super League by netting Salford Red Devils stand-off Brodie Croft and hooker Andy Ackers for separate six-figure sums last October. Watkins, who scored 110 tries in 222 Super League appearances for Rhinos from 2008-2019, played alongside both at Salford and reckons they will become huge favourites with the Leeds fans.

“They are brilliant,” the three-time Grand Final winner said of his ex-teammates. “I think Leeds have done a really good job to bring them in. They have both got class about them and the way they approach the game.

“They are total professionals and I think you’ll see the best out of them. They’ll bring great pride to the Leeds jersey, they will play for the shirt and the fans and when they are playing at their best they will be a big help for Leeds.”

Kallum Watkins celebrates a win at Wakefield Trinity in June, 2019, his last victory as a Leeds Rhinos player. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

Watkins left Headingley in June, 2019 and had a spell in the NRL with Gold Coast Titans before joining Salford, the club he supported as a child, the following year. Other than when he plays against them, he is still a Leeds fan and keen to see them on the up after last year’s disappointing eighth-placed finish.

He said: “When I look back to my time there it always brings great memories. They are bringing in new players and the stadium is incredible. The club is looking to go forward, like we are at Salford. What’s great with Leeds is the young kids who are continuing to come through and flourish as well. Hopefully they can get some opportunities this year.”

Watkins is one of six Rhinos old boys in the Red Devils’ 2024 top-flight squad, including Nene Macdonald who joined them after being released by Leeds just months into a long-term contract. That all adds spice to Friday’s round one clash and Watkins wasn’t surprised when the fixtures were published.

Kallum Watkins, left and Brodie Croft celebrate Salford's win over St Helens in July, 2022. They will be on rival teams when Betfred Super League kicks off this week. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“It was kind of written, after everything that happened in the off-season,” he reflected. “But I think it’s great, I am looking forward to an incredible game at Headingley. It is an iconic place to play at, I had many years there and it’s an exciting time for the sport.

“I love playing at Headingley. Over the last few years when I’ve played there I’ve had a great reception from the fans, which is good. I have got a love for the club, a love for Leeds and an emotional attachment to Salford as well which makes it special when we play there.”

Leeds are third-favourites, behind Wigan Warriors and St Helens, to win this year’s competition. Salford are predicted to struggle at the opposite end of the table, but Watkins insisted they are happy with the “underdog tag”. He said: “It is what it is, that’s part of the outside noise you get, but we know if we want to achieve something it is up to us.