Leeds Rhinos predicted 13 and bench for Super League round 1 v Salford Red Devils as 5 return from injury

All Rhinos’ first-choice backs are fit and available and only forwards Tom Holroyd (knee), James McDonnell (hamstring) and Morgan Gannon (concussion/shoulder) remain on the casualty list. That means Smith has some tough decisions to make in the pack and on the bench as Rhinos seek just their third round one win since 2015. Here’s how Leeds could line up.
1. Full-back: Lachlan Miller
The first of Rhinos' likely debutants. Photo: Steve Riding
2. Wing: David Fusitu'a
Was named in the squad for pre-season games against Wakefield and Hull KR and didn't play either time. Will be hoping it's third time lucky. Photo: Simon Hulme
3. Centre: Paul Momirovski
Didn't play a minute in pre-season, but he's in good shape and is set to start. Photo: Simon Hulme
4. Centre: Harry Newman
This will be his first round one appearance since 2020. Photo: Steve Riding
5. Wing: Ash Handley
Set to play a big role this year, with his metres and tries. Photo: Steve Riding
6. Stand-off: Brodie Croft
Will face his previous club in his first competitive performance for Rhinos. Photo: Steve Riding