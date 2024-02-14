Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

Leeds Rhinos predicted 13 and bench for Super League round 1 v Salford Red Devils as 5 return from injury

Coach Rohan Smith has close to a full squad to choose from for Leeds Rhinos’ Betfred Super League opener against Salford Red Devils on Friday.
By Peter Smith
Published 14th Feb 2024, 16:45 GMT
Updated 14th Feb 2024, 17:12 GMT

All Rhinos’ first-choice backs are fit and available and only forwards Tom Holroyd (knee), James McDonnell (hamstring) and Morgan Gannon (concussion/shoulder) remain on the casualty list. That means Smith has some tough decisions to make in the pack and on the bench as Rhinos seek just their third round one win since 2015. Here’s how Leeds could line up.

The first of Rhinos' likely debutants.

1. Full-back: Lachlan Miller

The first of Rhinos' likely debutants. Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Was named in the squad for pre-season games against Wakefield and Hull KR and didn't play either time. Will be hoping it's third time lucky.

2. Wing: David Fusitu'a

Was named in the squad for pre-season games against Wakefield and Hull KR and didn't play either time. Will be hoping it's third time lucky. Photo: Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
Didn't play a minute in pre-season, but he's in good shape and is set to start.

3. Centre: Paul Momirovski

Didn't play a minute in pre-season, but he's in good shape and is set to start. Photo: Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
This will be his first round one appearance since 2020.

4. Centre: Harry Newman

This will be his first round one appearance since 2020. Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Set to play a big role this year, with his metres and tries.

5. Wing: Ash Handley

Set to play a big role this year, with his metres and tries. Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Will face his previous club in his first competitive performance for Rhinos.

6. Stand-off: Brodie Croft

Will face his previous club in his first competitive performance for Rhinos. Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:RhinosSalford Red DevilsSuper LeagueTom HolroydJames McDonnellMorgan GannonLeeds