England star Harry Newman has been given the all-clear to play for Leeds Rhinos against London Broncos today (Saturday).

Newman was ruled out of Rhinos’ win over Leigh Leopards two weeks ago because of concussion and picked up a minor “knock” during last Saturday’s Test in France, but is in the 21-man squad to face Broncos at AMT Headingley.

Interim-coach Chev Walker confirmed: “He’s fine. He took a little bit of a knock, but he finished the game for England and he’s all right.”

Harry Newman - seen on the left, with Jack Welsby - picked up a "knock" playing for England last week, but is available for Leeds Rhinos' Saturday showdown against London Broncos, interim-coach Chev Walker says. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

Winger Ash Handley, who was an England teammate of Newman last week, hooker Andy Ackers and prop Sam Lisone are also set to return to Rhinos’ 17 following concussion. Corey Johnson, who was among the substitutes, drops out from the side which beat Leigh, but Ben Littlewood, who is yet to make his first team debut, retains his place in the initial squad.

London are also set to make a series of changes following their 36-0 defeat at Wigan Warriors two weeks ago. Winger Hakim Miloudi, hooker Matt Davies and substitute Jack Hughes drop out from that side, but Sam Davis and Rob Butler are back in contention after injury and Rhys Kennedy returns from a one-game ban. Sid Adebiyi, Iliess Macani, Dean Parata and Josh Rourke are also vying for a return to the 17.

Leeds Rhinos: from Miller, Fusitu’a, Newman, Momirovski, Handley, Croft, Frawley, Oledzki, Ackers, Martin, C Smith, O'Connor, Lisone, McDonnell, Sangare, Goudemand, Sinfield, Edgell, McCormack, Littlewood, Eseh.

London Broncos: from Walker, Kershaw, Bassett, Macani, Meadows, Butler, Davis, Bienek, Lovell, Natoli, Parata, Stock, Williams, Adebiyi, Waine, Kennedy, Leyland, Storey, Rourke, Jones, Tison.