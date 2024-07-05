Leeds Rhinos reveal mixed news on Warrington Wolves and Wigan Warriors loan men Matty Russell & Sam Eseh
Winger Matty Russell’s ill-fated spell ends next Wednesday - the day before Rhinos visit his parent club Warrington Wolves - and, barring injuries, won’t be extended, but Wigan Warriors prop Sam Eseh is set to make his second successive appearance when London Broncos visit AMT Headingley tomorrow (Saturday).
Russell joined Rhinos in May during an injury crisis in the backs, but suffered concussion and knee damage in the first half of his debut at St Helens and has not played since. He is still with Leeds, but Walker said it’s unlikely the loan will continue after next week.
“When he came in we were literally down to the bare bones,” Walker said. “We’ve now had players return and [they are] consistently training so I don’t think it’d be fair. If he was in he’d be waiting again for his opportunity.
“He has done a good job, he has come with a great attitude and added to the group. It’s just opportunities have not been there for him, so he probably won’t be returning.”
Eseh began a two-month loan in the week of the Leigh match and made a solid debut off the bench. He has been named in Rhinos’ initial squad for Saturday’s game and is settling in “very well” according to Walker.
“He’s a great kid,” he said of the 21-year-old Leeds-born forward, who spent time on loan at Castleford Tigers earlier this year. “He is smart, which front-rowers don’t really get known for, but he knows his way around the field, he asks a lot and he works on the little bits. He is diligent about his preparations, the boys have embraced him and he is looking to play and play well.”
Eseh played his youth rugby for the East Leeds community club before joining Wakefield Trinity and then signing for Wigan in pre-season. Walker added: “He loved playing the other Friday, he’s all in and he has a great attitude towards it. He has not come in and tried to bring anything other than energy and effort to what he is trying to achieve.”
