Interim-coach Chev Walker has revealed contrasting fortunes for Leeds Rhinos’ two loan signings.

Winger Matty Russell’s ill-fated spell ends next Wednesday - the day before Rhinos visit his parent club Warrington Wolves - and, barring injuries, won’t be extended, but Wigan Warriors prop Sam Eseh is set to make his second successive appearance when London Broncos visit AMT Headingley tomorrow (Saturday).

Russell joined Rhinos in May during an injury crisis in the backs, but suffered concussion and knee damage in the first half of his debut at St Helens and has not played since. He is still with Leeds, but Walker said it’s unlikely the loan will continue after next week.

“When he came in we were literally down to the bare bones,” Walker said. “We’ve now had players return and [they are] consistently training so I don’t think it’d be fair. If he was in he’d be waiting again for his opportunity.

Matty Russell is helped from the field after being injured during his debut away to St Helens in May. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

“He has done a good job, he has come with a great attitude and added to the group. It’s just opportunities have not been there for him, so he probably won’t be returning.”

Eseh began a two-month loan in the week of the Leigh match and made a solid debut off the bench. He has been named in Rhinos’ initial squad for Saturday’s game and is settling in “very well” according to Walker.

“He’s a great kid,” he said of the 21-year-old Leeds-born forward, who spent time on loan at Castleford Tigers earlier this year. “He is smart, which front-rowers don’t really get known for, but he knows his way around the field, he asks a lot and he works on the little bits. He is diligent about his preparations, the boys have embraced him and he is looking to play and play well.”

