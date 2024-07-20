Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds Rhinos could field one of their strongest 17s of the season in today’s (Saturday) home clash with Hull KR.

Centre Harry Newman is back in contention after a one-game layoff with a foot injury so all Leeds’ first-choice backs are included in new coach Brad Arthur’s 21-man squad. Newman is set to replace Ned McCormack who suffered a hamstring problem during last week’s defeat at Warrington Wolves.

Forwards James Bentley and James Donaldson are also back in the mix. Prop Donaldson has not made a first team appearance since Rhinos’ defeat at Hull KR in Betfred Super League round two, five months ago.

He served a two-match ban after being sin-binned in that game and then suffered a neck injury in training. He made his comeback in the reserves last week, but second-rower Bentley has not played since failing a head injury assessment during Leeds’ win at Castleford Tigers in March.

James Bentley has been named in Leeds Rhinos' squad for today's visit of Hull KR and could make his first appearance since March. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Their inclusion in the initial squad is a boost following the loss of forward Mickael Goudemand who is facing four-six weeks on the sidelines after damaging a shoulder against Warrington. Fellow pack men Tom Holroyd, Justin Sangare and Morgan Gannon all remain on the casualty list.

Hull KR are without full-back Niall Evalds (groin), but forward Sam Luckley is available following a head injury and 19-year-old winger Connor Barley has been drafted into the initial squad.

Leeds Rhinos: from Miller, Fusitu'a, Newman, Momirovski, Handley, Croft, Frawley, Oledzki, Ackers, Bentley, Martin, C Smith, O'Connor, Lisone, McDonnell, Sinfield, Roberts, Donaldson, Edgell, Nicholson-Watton, Eseh.

James Donaldson's most recent first team appearance was at Hull KR in March, when a sin-binning led to a two-game ban. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Hull KR: from Hiku, Opacic, Gildart, R Hall, Lewis, Sue, Litten, King, Hadley, Minchella, Parcell, Luckley Whitbread, Storton, Tangnoa, May, Barley, Burgess, Broadbent, Brown, Richardson.

Referee: Liam Moore (Wigan). Kick-off: Saturday, 3pm.