Leeds Rhinos v Hull KR latest team news & 21-man squads
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Centre Harry Newman is back in contention after a one-game layoff with a foot injury so all Leeds’ first-choice backs are included in new coach Brad Arthur’s 21-man squad. Newman is set to replace Ned McCormack who suffered a hamstring problem during last week’s defeat at Warrington Wolves.
Forwards James Bentley and James Donaldson are also back in the mix. Prop Donaldson has not made a first team appearance since Rhinos’ defeat at Hull KR in Betfred Super League round two, five months ago.
He served a two-match ban after being sin-binned in that game and then suffered a neck injury in training. He made his comeback in the reserves last week, but second-rower Bentley has not played since failing a head injury assessment during Leeds’ win at Castleford Tigers in March.
Their inclusion in the initial squad is a boost following the loss of forward Mickael Goudemand who is facing four-six weeks on the sidelines after damaging a shoulder against Warrington. Fellow pack men Tom Holroyd, Justin Sangare and Morgan Gannon all remain on the casualty list.
Hull KR are without full-back Niall Evalds (groin), but forward Sam Luckley is available following a head injury and 19-year-old winger Connor Barley has been drafted into the initial squad.
Leeds Rhinos: from Miller, Fusitu'a, Newman, Momirovski, Handley, Croft, Frawley, Oledzki, Ackers, Bentley, Martin, C Smith, O'Connor, Lisone, McDonnell, Sinfield, Roberts, Donaldson, Edgell, Nicholson-Watton, Eseh.
Hull KR: from Hiku, Opacic, Gildart, R Hall, Lewis, Sue, Litten, King, Hadley, Minchella, Parcell, Luckley Whitbread, Storton, Tangnoa, May, Barley, Burgess, Broadbent, Brown, Richardson.
Referee: Liam Moore (Wigan). Kick-off: Saturday, 3pm.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.