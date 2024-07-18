All Rhinos’ first-choice backs are available, but they still have problems in the front-row with Tom Holroyd, Justin Sangare and Mickael Goudemand ruled out. Long-term casualties James Bentley and James Donaldson have been named in Leeds’ initial 21-man squad, giving Arthur some added pack options, but he has a decision to make at scrum-half where Jack Sinfield is competing with Matt Frawley, who was dropped for last week’s defeat at Warrington Wolves. Here’s how Rhinos could line up.
1. Hull KR v Leeds Rhinos
Here's how Rhinos could line up in their final game of the regular season. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
2. Full-back: Alfie Edgell
Had a good game last week and will retain his place, with Lachie Miller still on the injury list. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
3. Wing: David Fusitu'a
Set for a seventh successive appearance, in what could be his final game for Rhinos. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
4. Centre: Paul Momirovski
Poised for his 15th successive appearance, following a mid-season spell on the injury list. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com
5. Centre: Harry Newman
Could be his final chance to impress England coach Shaun Wane ahead of the Test series against Samoa. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
6. Wing: Riley Lumb
It'll be a fourth senior appearance for a player who looks to have a bright future in Super League. Photo: Steve Riding
