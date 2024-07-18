All Rhinos’ first-choice backs are available, but they still have problems in the front-row with Tom Holroyd, Justin Sangare and Mickael Goudemand ruled out. Long-term casualties James Bentley and James Donaldson have been named in Leeds’ initial 21-man squad, giving Arthur some added pack options, but he has a decision to make at scrum-half where Jack Sinfield is competing with Matt Frawley, who was dropped for last week’s defeat at Warrington Wolves. Here’s how Rhinos could line up.