Leeds Rhinos predicted starting 13 and bench v Hull KR

By Peter Smith
Published 18th Jul 2024, 17:16 BST
Updated 18th Jul 2024, 17:30 BST
New boss Brad Arthur has a strong squad to select from as he ponders his first Leeds Rhinos 17, to face visitors Hull KR on Saturday.

All Rhinos’ first-choice backs are available, but they still have problems in the front-row with Tom Holroyd, Justin Sangare and Mickael Goudemand ruled out. Long-term casualties James Bentley and James Donaldson have been named in Leeds’ initial 21-man squad, giving Arthur some added pack options, but he has a decision to make at scrum-half where Jack Sinfield is competing with Matt Frawley, who was dropped for last week’s defeat at Warrington Wolves. Here’s how Rhinos could line up.

Here's how Rhinos could line up in their final game of the regular season.

1. Hull KR v Leeds Rhinos

Here's how Rhinos could line up in their final game of the regular season. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Had a good game last week and will retain his place, with Lachie Miller still on the injury list.

2. Full-back: Alfie Edgell

Had a good game last week and will retain his place, with Lachie Miller still on the injury list. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Set for a seventh successive appearance, in what could be his final game for Rhinos.

3. Wing: David Fusitu'a

Set for a seventh successive appearance, in what could be his final game for Rhinos. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Poised for his 15th successive appearance, following a mid-season spell on the injury list.

4. Centre: Paul Momirovski

Poised for his 15th successive appearance, following a mid-season spell on the injury list. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Could be his final chance to impress England coach Shaun Wane ahead of the Test series against Samoa.

5. Centre: Harry Newman

Could be his final chance to impress England coach Shaun Wane ahead of the Test series against Samoa. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
It'll be a fourth senior appearance for a player who looks to have a bright future in Super League.

6. Wing: Riley Lumb

It'll be a fourth senior appearance for a player who looks to have a bright future in Super League. Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Hull KRJames BentleyLeedsTom Holroyd
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice