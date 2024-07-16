Leeds Rhinos injury news as 2 players ruled out of Hull KR showdown

By Peter Smith
Published 16th Jul 2024, 12:22 BST
Updated 16th Jul 2024, 14:41 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Two new names have been added to Leeds Rhinos’ casualty list following their loss at Warrington Wolves.

In his first press conference as Rhinos coach, Brad Arthur confirmed centre Ned McCormack and forward Mickael Goudemand will both miss Saturday’s visit of Hull KR and are set for a medium-term spell on the sidelines. Goudemand, who was among Rhinos’ substitutes, suffered shoulder damage in the first half of last week’s game and will be out of action for four-six weeks.

Read More
New era, old failings, tough run-in, Rob Burrow farewell: latest Leeds Rhinos ta...

McCormack, 19, started for the second time in his senior career, but picked up a hamstring issue in the act of scoring his first Betfred Super League try and is likely to be missing for around a month. Winger Ash Handley was struggling with a leg injury against Warrington, but Arthur said he trained yesterday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
New Leeds Rhinos coach Brad Arthur at AMT Headingley today (Tuesday). Picture by Peter Smith.New Leeds Rhinos coach Brad Arthur at AMT Headingley today (Tuesday). Picture by Peter Smith.
New Leeds Rhinos coach Brad Arthur at AMT Headingley today (Tuesday). Picture by Peter Smith.

England ace Harry Newman is expected to be available this week after a foot injury kept him out of the game at Warrington. Forward James Donaldson could come into contention for the first time since February, having made his comeback from a neck problem in the reserves last Saturday.

Related topics:Hull KRHarry NewmanWarrington WolvesRhinosSuper League

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice