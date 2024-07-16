Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two new names have been added to Leeds Rhinos’ casualty list following their loss at Warrington Wolves.

In his first press conference as Rhinos coach, Brad Arthur confirmed centre Ned McCormack and forward Mickael Goudemand will both miss Saturday’s visit of Hull KR and are set for a medium-term spell on the sidelines. Goudemand, who was among Rhinos’ substitutes, suffered shoulder damage in the first half of last week’s game and will be out of action for four-six weeks.

McCormack, 19, started for the second time in his senior career, but picked up a hamstring issue in the act of scoring his first Betfred Super League try and is likely to be missing for around a month. Winger Ash Handley was struggling with a leg injury against Warrington, but Arthur said he trained yesterday.

New Leeds Rhinos coach Brad Arthur at AMT Headingley today (Tuesday). Picture by Peter Smith.

England ace Harry Newman is expected to be available this week after a foot injury kept him out of the game at Warrington. Forward James Donaldson could come into contention for the first time since February, having made his comeback from a neck problem in the reserves last Saturday.