Leeds Rhinos v Hull KR in focus: opposition star man, key battle, previous meeting and verdict
The rivals are two points behind Salford - who began round 19 in the final play-off spot - and have a better points difference.
Both teams are on a short turnaround after playing last Sunday, but while Hull KR have lost their last two, Rhinos are on a season’s best three-match winning run. Here’s a scene-setter.
Betfred Super League round 19
Where and when?
Date: Friday, July 14.
Time: 8pm
Venue: Headingley
Hull KR’s star man: The Robins will give a debut to 22-year-old half-back Brad Schneider, who joined them this week from Canberra Raiders. The German international is relatively inexperienced, with only 12 NRL appearances to his name, but has a good kicking game and is an organiser who will add direction to Hull KR’s attack.
Key battle: At 35, Ryan Hall remains one of the best wingers in Super League. Playing on Hull KR’s left flank, the ex-Rhinos powerhouse will be up against a fellow former Test star in David Fusitu’a, whose strong carries since returning from injury have been a key factor in Leeds’ three-game winning run.
Previous meeting: March 31, 2023. Super League round seven. Hull KR 20 (Tries Senior, Sue, Linnett. Goals Coote 4), Rhinos 12 (Tries Roberts, McDonnell. Goals Martin 2). Referee: Marcus Griffiths.
Verdict: In an echo of the sides’ previous meeting at Headingley, a 12-0 Leeds victory in April last year, Hull KR have injury problems and are a week away from a Challenge Cup semi-final. Blake Austin’s return will boost Rhinos, who have named a strong squad and are in good form. Provided they don’t suffer a sudden relapse, it should be a home win.