Leeds news you can trust since 1890
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Leeds Rhinos v Hull KR in focus: opposition star man, key battle, previous meeting and verdict

Sixth place in Betfred Super League will be up for grabs when Leeds Rhinos take on Hull KR at Headingley on Friday.
By Peter Smith
Published 13th Jul 2023, 12:00 BST- 2 min read

The rivals are two points behind Salford - who began round 19 in the final play-off spot - and have a better points difference.

Both teams are on a short turnaround after playing last Sunday, but while Hull KR have lost their last two, Rhinos are on a season’s best three-match winning run. Here’s a scene-setter.

Betfred Super League round 19

Australian half-back Brad Schneider, seen in NRL action for Canberra Raiders against Brisbane Broncos three months ago, is set to make his Hull KR debut at Leeds Rhinos on Friday. Picture by Chris Hyde/Getty Images.Australian half-back Brad Schneider, seen in NRL action for Canberra Raiders against Brisbane Broncos three months ago, is set to make his Hull KR debut at Leeds Rhinos on Friday. Picture by Chris Hyde/Getty Images.
Australian half-back Brad Schneider, seen in NRL action for Canberra Raiders against Brisbane Broncos three months ago, is set to make his Hull KR debut at Leeds Rhinos on Friday. Picture by Chris Hyde/Getty Images.

Where and when?

Date: Friday, July 14.

Time: 8pm

Venue: Headingley

Hull KR's ex-Rhinos winger Ryan Hall is tackled by Jarrod O'Connor and Zane Tetevano during Leeds' defeat at Sewell Group Craven Park in March. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.Hull KR's ex-Rhinos winger Ryan Hall is tackled by Jarrod O'Connor and Zane Tetevano during Leeds' defeat at Sewell Group Craven Park in March. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.
Hull KR's ex-Rhinos winger Ryan Hall is tackled by Jarrod O'Connor and Zane Tetevano during Leeds' defeat at Sewell Group Craven Park in March. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Hull KR’s star man: The Robins will give a debut to 22-year-old half-back Brad Schneider, who joined them this week from Canberra Raiders. The German international is relatively inexperienced, with only 12 NRL appearances to his name, but has a good kicking game and is an organiser who will add direction to Hull KR’s attack.

Read More
Leeds Rhinos' Aidan Sezer reveals 'righting wrongs' motivation for 3-game winnin...

Key battle: At 35, Ryan Hall remains one of the best wingers in Super League. Playing on Hull KR’s left flank, the ex-Rhinos powerhouse will be up against a fellow former Test star in David Fusitu’a, whose strong carries since returning from injury have been a key factor in Leeds’ three-game winning run.

Previous meeting: March 31, 2023. Super League round seven. Hull KR 20 (Tries Senior, Sue, Linnett. Goals Coote 4), Rhinos 12 (Tries Roberts, McDonnell. Goals Martin 2). Referee: Marcus Griffiths.

Rhinos lost 20-12 away to Hull KR in strong winds and torrential rain at the end of March. Picture by Bruce RollinsonRhinos lost 20-12 away to Hull KR in strong winds and torrential rain at the end of March. Picture by Bruce Rollinson
Rhinos lost 20-12 away to Hull KR in strong winds and torrential rain at the end of March. Picture by Bruce Rollinson

Verdict: In an echo of the sides’ previous meeting at Headingley, a 12-0 Leeds victory in April last year, Hull KR have injury problems and are a week away from a Challenge Cup semi-final. Blake Austin’s return will boost Rhinos, who have named a strong squad and are in good form. Provided they don’t suffer a sudden relapse, it should be a home win.

Related topics:RhinosHull KRSuper LeagueHeadingleySalford