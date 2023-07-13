The rivals are two points behind Salford - who began round 19 in the final play-off spot - and have a better points difference.

Both teams are on a short turnaround after playing last Sunday, but while Hull KR have lost their last two, Rhinos are on a season’s best three-match winning run. Here’s a scene-setter.

Betfred Super League round 19

Australian half-back Brad Schneider, seen in NRL action for Canberra Raiders against Brisbane Broncos three months ago, is set to make his Hull KR debut at Leeds Rhinos on Friday. Picture by Chris Hyde/Getty Images.

Where and when?

Date: Friday, July 14.

Time: 8pm

Venue: Headingley

Hull KR's ex-Rhinos winger Ryan Hall is tackled by Jarrod O'Connor and Zane Tetevano during Leeds' defeat at Sewell Group Craven Park in March. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Hull KR’s star man: The Robins will give a debut to 22-year-old half-back Brad Schneider, who joined them this week from Canberra Raiders. The German international is relatively inexperienced, with only 12 NRL appearances to his name, but has a good kicking game and is an organiser who will add direction to Hull KR’s attack.

Key battle: At 35, Ryan Hall remains one of the best wingers in Super League. Playing on Hull KR’s left flank, the ex-Rhinos powerhouse will be up against a fellow former Test star in David Fusitu’a, whose strong carries since returning from injury have been a key factor in Leeds’ three-game winning run.

Previous meeting: March 31, 2023. Super League round seven. Hull KR 20 (Tries Senior, Sue, Linnett. Goals Coote 4), Rhinos 12 (Tries Roberts, McDonnell. Goals Martin 2). Referee: Marcus Griffiths.

Rhinos lost 20-12 away to Hull KR in strong winds and torrential rain at the end of March. Picture by Bruce Rollinson