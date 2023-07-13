Rhinos will aim for a fourth successive victory in Friday’s crunch seventh versus eighth Betfred Super League showdown with Hull KR at Headingley.

Leeds’ current winning streak came after a run of six defeats in seven games and assessing what has changed, Sezer said: “We’ve given ourselves a bit of work to do with losses we probably didn’t expect and performances we didn’t expect.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve had to right a few wrongs the last few weeks and I feel application to defence and attitude to our overall game, responding after a mistake, has really improved.

Aidan Sezer on the ball for Rhinos against Salford last Sunday. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

“That has been the centre point of our last three wins. We’ve attacked well in spells and put some points on, but me being a half, when you make an error you know the boys behind you are going to defend it.”

Rhinos have conceded four tries, three from kicks, during their winning run and Sezer added: “The way we have been playing the last three weeks and our ability to repel teams when we’ve been going set for set is really something we can draw a bit of confidence from.

“We’ve got to keep building on that because I think the foundation last year, when we started finding a bit of form, was our defence and willingness to work for each other.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We were all on the same page and you saw that again [last week] when the game was on the line.”

Coach Rohan Smith, pictured, has Rhinos focussing week to week rather than looking further ahead, according to Aidan Sezer. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

Last Sunday’s gritty 16-14 win at Salford Red Devils was a throwback to 2022, when Leeds - often in similar fashion - won nine of their final 11 league games to secure a fifth-placed finish.

“There’s probably a bit of correlation, with stringing a few wins together and a bit of outside noise with people talking about that, but Rohan [Smith, Rhinos’ coach] is really good at getting us back in and down to earth,” Sezer stated

“Rohan is not one to look too far into the future - it’s a week to week basis, don’t ride a win or a loss too much, just get back to work, get back to training, apply yourselves and prepare well and that stands you in good stead.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Friday’s visitors Hull KR trail Rhinos on for and against, with Hull FC - who play host to second-bottom Castleford Tigers on Saturday - a further two points back.

Conditions when Rhinos lost at Hull KR in March were among the worst Aidan Sezer has played in. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Those three teams, along with sixth-placed Salford, are battling for the final spot in the play-offs.

Salford, who play host to second-placed Leigh Leopards on Sunday, are two points clear, but Rhinos and Hull KR both have a better points difference so Friday’s winners will end the evening in sixth.

“Every game is a big one at this time of year,” Sezer warned. “We are going to have to apply ourselves again on Friday because Hull KR had a loss last week and we know how important it is to go back home and put in a good performance.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will also be a point to prove this weekend, following Leeds’ 20-12 defeat at Hull KR on March 31.

Sezer recalled: “It wasn’t a great night, it was some of the worst conditions I’ve played in.

“It is hard going to Hull in the best of conditions, but watching Jordan Abdull put torpedoes up in the rain and the wind, you felt for our back-three that night. Hopefully it is better conditions this week.”