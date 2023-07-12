The stand-off topped a fans’ vote on the RFL’s Our League website to win the award which is sponsored by Glen's Vodka.

Other nominees were Catalans Dragons duo Arthur Mourgue and Tom Johnstone, the Leigh Centurions pairing of John Asiata and Edwin Ipape and St Helens’ Jack Welsby.

Austin, 32, was Sky TV’s man of the match in Rhinos’ June wins over Huddersfield Giants and Warrington Wolves, but is out of contract at the end of this season.

Blake Austin on the attack for Rhinos during their win at Warrington in June. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

In an interview with Sky Sports today (Wednesday), Austin said: “I learn about my prospects of staying at the club in Rohan’s [Smith, Rhinos coach] press conferences and the last I’ve heard is I am in his thoughts.

“Hopefully I can keep playing well and stay in his thoughts. My preference is to stay at Leeds, I played here in a Grand Final [last year] and I feel like my form has been pretty steady this year.

“I’d love to keep turning out in front of the South Stand for a bit longer, for sure.”

Rhinos' Blake Ausin. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

Austin added: “I haven’t had any indication from the club on their preference. I have made mine clear that this is where I want to be and want to play.