3 back, 1 ruled out as Leeds Rhinos squad named to face Hull KR

Three players are back in contention for Leeds Rhinos’ home clash against Hull KR on Friday, with one dropping out.
By Peter Smith
Published 12th Jul 2023, 12:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jul 2023, 12:25 BST

Stand-off Blake Austin returns to Rhinos’ 21-man squad following a one-match ban and prop Justin Sangare is back in contention after two games on the casualty list with a foot injury.

Jack Sinfield, who has made one first team appearance this year, also comes into the initial group after starring for England academy against France last weekend.

Stand-off Blake Austin is back in Rhinos' squad after a one-match ban. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.Stand-off Blake Austin is back in Rhinos' squad after a one-match ban. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.
Stand-off Blake Austin is back in Rhinos' squad after a one-match ban. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.
Rhinos are without forward James Donaldson after he failed a head injury assessment during last Sunday’s win at Salford Red Devils.

Leon Ruan and Alfie Egell, who didn’t play last week retain their place in the 21, with Luke Hooley and Liam Tindall dropping out.

The Robins will be without Mikey Lewis and Kane Linnett because of concussion, but new signing Brad Schneider is set to make his debut and James Batchelor returns from injury.

Rhinos’ initial 21 is: Richie Myler, David Fusitu'a, Nene Macdonald, Ash Handley, Blake Austin, Aidan Sezer, Mikolaj Oledzki, James Bentley, Rhyse Martin, Cameron Smith, Jarrod O’Connor, Sam Lisone, Justin Sangare, Tom Holroyd, James McDonnell, Sam Walters, Luis Roberts, Corey Johnson, Jack Sinfield, Leon Ruan, Alfie Edgell.

James Donaldson will miss Friday's game against Hull KR because of concussion. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.James Donaldson will miss Friday's game against Hull KR because of concussion. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.
James Donaldson will miss Friday's game against Hull KR because of concussion. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.
Hull KR’s 21 is: Ethan Ryan, Tom Opacic, Shaun Kenny-Dowall, Ryan Hall, Matt Parcell, George King, Jez Litten, Rhys Kennedy, James Batchelor, Matty Storton, Jimmy Keinhost, Rowan Milnes, Dean Hadley, Louis Senior, Luis Johnson, Sam Luckley, Yusuf Aydin, Jack Walker, Brad Schneider, Lennie Ellis, Leo Tennison.

