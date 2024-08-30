Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds Rhinos coach Brad Arthur has named his squad for Sunday’s win or bust fixture at London Broncos.

Rhinos will travel to the capital with the same 21 named ahead of last Friday’s 18-6 home win over Catalans Dragons. Prop Mickael Goudemand, scrum-half Jack Sinfield, winger Riley Lumb and forward Ben Littlewood are the players vying for a call into the matchday 17 after not featuring against the French side.

Prop Mikolaj Oledzki will miss a fourth successive game because of a rib injury. Winger Ash Handley (wrist), prop Tom Holroyd (concussion), second-row Morgan Gannon (concussion) and centre Max Simpson (knee) have all been ruled out for the rest of this season. Centre Ned McCormack is the other player on Rhinos’ casualty list and forward Leon Ruan is on loan at Hull until the end of the campaign.

With Mikolaj Oledzki still unavailable, Sam Lisone could make his fourth successive start when Leeds Rhinos visit London Broncos on Sunday. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Depending on other results, a win could lift Rhinos into Betfred Super League’s all-important top-six, but defeat to the bottom club would almost certainly end their play-off hopes. London coach Mike Eccles has made one change to his 21-man squad, with Dan Hoyes replacing Harry Stevens, who did not play in last week’s defeat by Leigh Leopards.

Rhinos’ 21-man squad is: Lachie Miller, David Fusitu'a, Harry Newman, Paul Momirovski, Brodie Croft, Matt Frawley, Andy Ackers, James Bentley, Rhyse Martin, Cameron Smith, Jarrod O'Connor, Sam Lisone, James McDonnell, Justin Sangare, Mickael Goudemand, Jack Sinfield, James Donaldson, Alfie Edgell, Tom Nicholson-Watton, Ben Littlewood, Riley Lumb.

London’s 21 is: Lee Kershaw, Jarred Bassett, Hakim Miloudi, Iliess Macani, Jack Campagnolo, Rob Butler, Sam Davis, Lewis Bienek, Will Lovell, Ethan Natoli, Marcus Stock, Sadiq Adebiyi, Emmanuel Waine, Rhys Kennedy, Oli Leyland, Robbie Storey, Josh Rourke, Jensen Monk, Dan Hayes, Jacob Jones, Ugo Tison.