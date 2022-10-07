The Australian forward will pull on a Rhinos jersey for the first time since the 2020 Challenge Cup final when he makes a guest appearance in Saturday’s game against New Zealand.

It will be the 37-year-old’s final game before hanging up his boots, bringing down the curtain on what he says has been a “special” time in his life.

Cuthbertson joined Rhinos from NRL club Newcastle Knights in 2015 and his arrival was a key part of the jigsaw as Leeds won all three domestic trophies that season.

Adam Cuthbertson returned to training with Rhinos this week ahead of his swansong against New Zealand. Picture by Phil Daly/Leeds Rhinos.

He was a Grand Final champion again in 2017 and featured in the 2020 Wembley win over Salford Red Devils, but didn’t play again for Leeds after suffering a shoulder injury that afternoon.

He spent last season at York City Knights and was player/assistant-coach for Featherstone Rovers this year.

Cuthbertson’s final season with Leeds coincided with the height of the coronavirus pandemic when matches were played behind closed doors, so he never had a proper send off.

He said: “I got a significant injury in the Challenge Cup final which ruled me out for the remainder of the year.

The last time Adam Cuthbertson wore a Rhinos jersey was at Wembley almoswt exactly two years ago. Picture by Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

“With Covid, there were no crowds at the time so it was a very strange feeling to finish up the way I did at such a special club for me.

“Leeds holds a very special place in my heart, I have been really fortunate to have had such special times at the club, winning trophies and making good friends and memories.

“To finish it how it did, I wouldn’t say it’s disappointing, it is just how things were at the time, but it is so nice to get an opportunity to come back and wear the blue and amber.”

Cuthbertson has trained with Rhinos this week and said: “Being around the facilities and the boys and seeing what the club is doing has been great.

Adam Cuthbertson on his first day at Rhinos, in December, 2014. Picture by James Hardisty.

“I am trying to really enjoy everything, enjoy all the little moments until I actually do hang up my boots and end my career.

“For me it is such a fitting way to finish. I grew up at Manly and I loved Manly, that was the team I supported growing up.

“But you go through your career and there’s some teams hold a special place and special memories and Leeds is that place.”

Alongside playing for Rhinos, Cuthbertson had a spell as coach of their women’s team, winning back to back Challenge Cups and a Super League title.

He was reunited with his former Leeds coach Brian McDermott at Featherstone this season and is keen to continue in coaching.

His Rovers contract has ended and he said: “I am trying to figure out my next step now. I have been talking to a few different clubs.

