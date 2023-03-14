Sam Lisone had a strong game for Rhinos against Wakefield. Picture by Bruce Rollinson

Here’s five talking points ahead of what is always one of the most eagerly-awaited games of Rhinos’ season.

1: Harry Newman’s try-scoring return from injury against Wakefield Trinity last week was a boost for England and Super League, as well as Rhinos. The 23-year-old centre has been through a lot over the past three seasons, but remains one of the sport’s most exciting talents and Leeds are a better team when he’s on the field. Rhinos have been cautious with his return and credit to coach Roham Smith for sticking to the plan and leaving him on the bench until the final half an hour, despite losing Ash Handley early on. If Newman can stay fit and available, he will have a big influence on Leeds’ season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

2: Halves Blake Austin and Aidan Sezer had a tough start to the campaign and under-performed against Warrington and Hull, but have shown good signs in the past two games. Both are in the final year of their contract so big decisions have to be made, but when they are fit, firing and playing with consistency, Leeds’ duo are as good as any in the competition.

Having Harry Newman back in the 17 is huge for Rhinos. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

3: Prop Sam Lisone had his best game for Leeds against Wakefield, being held back on the bench into the second-half and then ripping into a tiring defence. Justine Sangare, Tom Holroyd and Sam Walters have gone well so far this year, Zane Tetevano has been steady and Mikolaj Oledzki could return from injury at the end of this month, so the days of Rhinos having to make do and mend in the front-row may finally be over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

4: Only three matches into his return from long-term injury, centre Nene Macdonald is still getting up to speed, but looks like a class act. Against Trinity he made eight tackle busts and 204 metres and scored his first Leeds try. If Handley is out for a while he will be a loss, but Rhinos do now look to have enough depth in the three-quarters to cover.

5: Thursday will prove if Rhinos have the right stuff. Tigers are desperate for their first win and have shocked Leeds in similar circumstances in the past. It is traditionally a tough place for Rhinos to go and if they can get the job done it will be another indication they are a team to watch this year.