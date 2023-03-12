Comeback kid Harry Newman has spoken of his delight at being back on Leeds Rhinos’ teamsheet, but pledged not to be rushed as he aims to put almost three years of painful disappointment behind him.

Newman’s try was the highlight of Leeds’ 26-0 win over Wakefield Trinity and he is set to back up away to Castleford Tigers on Thursday, with that appearance likely to again be off the substitutes’ bench.

Newman came on after 56 minutes against Trinity and crossed the visitors’ line just three later, after David Fusitu’a batted back Blake Austin’s kick.

That was the first time Newman had touched the ball in match action since Rhinos’ win at Hull KR last August when he suffered his third hamstring injury of 2022.

The 23-year-old’s celebration showed how much it meant being back on the field and doing what he does best and he admitted to being “over the moon” with his return.

“I’ve been out seven months, but I felt strong,” he said. “I was blowing a bit towards the end, but that was expected because I haven’t done much full training. But to be back out there, especially at home, was fantastic.”

Rhinos have a short turnaround before visiting the Jungle and Newman confirmed: “I played just under 30 minutes on Friday and next week won’t be 80 minutes.

“We will just build it up slowly and eventually I will get back to playing each week and 80 minutes.

“We’ve spoken about taking training differently, not necessarily having full days every day and just priming for game day when needed.”

At a young age, Newman has already been through more injury trauma than some players face in a career.

He recalled: “It hasn’t just been the last seven months, it has been the last two and a half years, since my leg break.

“I missed the Challenge Cup final with that, came back, played 10 games and did my hamstring.

“I came back again, played seven games, started playing well [and it happened again]. I missed the World Cup and the Grand Final and it has been tough.

“I am only 23 and I’ve had some big injuries, two operations and a broken leg. To be back out there on Friday was a step forward and a start, but there’s a long way to go yet.”

Newman’s return was greeted warmly by the 11,000 crowd and the volume rose when he crossed for his try.

“I love playing at Headingley,” he stated. “The crowd’s fantastic, it was snowing all day - horrendous - and they still turned out like that and supported us the way they do.

“We had a tough first half, but we spoke at half-time about just grinding the win out. On nights like that you’ve got to do that and I thought in the second-half we started really strongly and obviously finished the game well.”

Newman was held back until the final half an hour, despite an injury to Ash Handley - who was at centre - early in the game.

James Bentley, making his first appearance of the season, replaced Handley and played in the second-row, with Rhyse Martin moving to centre.

Newman insisted: “I felt good and I was eager to get on, you probably saw me running up and down the touchline, but I wasn’t [expecting to go on when Handley was hurt].

“We had a plan all along, I’ve been out for a while and we planned to play 25-30 minutes. Next week will probably be a bit longer and the week after a bit longer than that.

“I am just happy to be back and grateful to everyone who’s helped me over the last seven months get back to where I am.”

Of his celebration after scoring, Newman added: “Everyone knows I am passionate, that has been my game all the time I’ve played here, ever since I started coming through.

“It’s what I dream to do, play rugby and when you get a chance to play at Headingley, a facility like this, sometimes emotions can get the better of you.”

England coach Shaun Wane has made it clear a fit Newman would have been in last autumn’s World Cup squad.

The national side have a mid-season Test against France coming up at the end of next month, so is the Leeds man aiming at that?