Rhinos’ loose-forward Cameron Smith and Joe Westerman, who plays the same role for Tigers, were both charged with grade B dangerous contact, but will be available for Thursday’s derby at the Jungle after being fined £250, but not suspended.

Last year both players would have faced a ban of one-two games, but new rules mean only offences of grade C or above now lead to an automatic ban.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Smith was accused of a late challenge on a kicker midway through the second-half of last Friday’s 26-0 win over Wakefield Trinity.

Rhinos' Cameron Smith.

Other players charged following Betfred Super League round four were:

Manu Mau (Catalans Dragons, grade B striking) – £250 fine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tom Opacic (Hull KR, grade A dangerous contact) – no further action.

Ben Currie (Warrington Wolves, grade B dangerous contact) – £250 fine.

Castleford Tigers' Joe Westerman. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

Josh Griffin (Hull FC, grade B trip) – £250 fine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jack Brown (Hull FC, grade B dangerous throw) – £250 fine.

Caution: