Leeds Rhinos player charged by match review panel: Castleford Tigers man also punished
Leeds Rhinos and Castleford Tigers have both had a player charged by the RFL’s match review panel.
Rhinos’ loose-forward Cameron Smith and Joe Westerman, who plays the same role for Tigers, were both charged with grade B dangerous contact, but will be available for Thursday’s derby at the Jungle after being fined £250, but not suspended.
Last year both players would have faced a ban of one-two games, but new rules mean only offences of grade C or above now lead to an automatic ban.
Smith was accused of a late challenge on a kicker midway through the second-half of last Friday’s 26-0 win over Wakefield Trinity.
Other players charged following Betfred Super League round four were:
Manu Mau (Catalans Dragons, grade B striking) – £250 fine.
Tom Opacic (Hull KR, grade A dangerous contact) – no further action.
Ben Currie (Warrington Wolves, grade B dangerous contact) – £250 fine.
Josh Griffin (Hull FC, grade B trip) – £250 fine.
Jack Brown (Hull FC, grade B dangerous throw) – £250 fine.
Caution:
Matty Lees (St Helens, dangerous contact).