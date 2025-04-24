Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds Rhinos coach Brad Arthur has rejected speculation a decision has been made over his future beyond this season.

Media in Australia have again claimed Arthur is favourite to coach the new Perth-based Bears club, which hopes to join the NRL in 2027. But speaking to the media at his weekly preview press conference today (Thursday), Arthur insisted there have been no new developments since his situation last hit the headlines, two weeks ago.

The Sydney Morning Herald reported Arthur has purchased property in Perth and is “considered the frontrunner” to coach the new Western Australia franchise. But in today’s press conference, he insisted: “I’ve been honest with you guys all the way through and I’ll tell you when I need to tell you.

“I have nothing to tell you except I’m committed to the job here moving forward for the rest of the year. I love it here and really enjoy it. If an opportunity comes along for me [in Australia], of course I’d have interest, but at the moment, there's nothing to consider.”

Arthur, who spent 10 years in charge of Parramatta Eels, has made no secret of his desire to coach again in the NRL and admits he is finding it difficult being away from his two sons, who both play in the southern hemisphere competition. Of the prospect of coaching at Perth, he added: “I’ve got interest in it, but there’s nothing to have interest in at the moment because there hasn’t even been an announcement. It is not official they're in the competition. My immediate focus is right here, right now and what we've got tomorrow. I’m excited about that.”

Arthur was appointed by Rhinos last July, initially on a 10-game contract. That was extended the following month until the end of this year and they have always known there is a strong possibility he won’t be at the club in 2026. Asked if he would be willing to help sporting director Ian Blease in the search for a new boss, if he does leave, Arthur said: “If that’s what the case is and he wants me to help him, no worries. But at the moment, he doesn't need to look for a coach because I’m still here.”