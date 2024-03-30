Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It was a morale-boosting success for Rhinos after back-to-back defeats by St Helens and there were encouraging signs in the way they defended before half-time and attacked during the second half. Rhinos face a different type of challenge at home to Warrington Wolves next Friday. Here’s five talking points.

1: Shock win for favourites.

Sometimes it’s a surprise when things go as expected. Rhinos were the bookies’ favourites to beat Castleford, but they have slipped up in similar circumstances in the past so nobody - especially not Leeds fans - would have been particularly shocked if it had all gone horribly wrong.

Slamming Sam Lisone changed the game when he came off the bench for Leeds Rhinos at Castleford Tigers. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

The derby was a game which would reveal a lot about Rhinos’ character and they passed the test, coming through what was a typically tough encounter in good style. The 20-point margin wasn’t a reflection of how deep Leeds had to dig in the first half, but their defensive effort - albeit against a struggling team - was top class.

The visitors were forced to drop out from their goalline five times in the opening 40 and, while Tigers’ attack wasn’t on point, it was a good effort not to concede in that time. Once they had scored at the start of the second period, Rhinos were very clinical and always in control. It was a professional performance in tough conditions.

2: Ahead of last year.

The successive defeats by St Helens distorted perceptions of how Rhinos have performed so far this season. Four wins from the first six Super League rounds is a decent effort and was better than fans could have expected in the dark days of last September, after the back-to-back drubbings by Wigan Warriors and Catalans Dragons.

Leeds Rhinos were clinical in the second half of their 26-6 win at Castleford Tigers, when Lachie Miller bagged a brace of tries. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Rhinos have had a relatively tough start in terms of who they have played and Tigers were their first opponents who finished below them in 2023. It’s not a like-for-like comparison, but Leeds had a 50 per cent winning record after round six 12 months ago, so are two points ahead.

And comparing results, it’s a six-point gain. Three of Leeds’ wins have come in matches they lost last season - against Salford Red Devils at home and Leigh Leopards and Castleford away. The other results - a Headingley win against Catalans and losses away to Hull KR and at home versus Saints - have matched those in 2023.

3: Bench impressed.

Castleford Tigers' Alex Mellor is tackled by Matt Frawley and Cameron Smith. Leeds Rhinos defended superbly under pressure in the first half of their 26-6 win at the Jungle. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Most players want to start games, but there’s a skill to being a substitute. Bench players’ job is to come on and make an impact and all four of Leeds’ did at Castleford.

Prop Sam Lisone is a specialist sub and his spell either side of half-time turned the game in Rhinos’ favour. After a slow start to his Super League career, the Samoan is becoming a real asset for Leeds and his powerful carries against Tigers were what they have lacked at times this year.

Credit also to Mickael Goudemand, whose versatility is proving useful and Jarrod O’Connor, who could have thrown his toys out of the pram when Andy Ackers was signed, but has reacted the opposite way and really complemented the first-choice hooker in last Thursday’s game.

James McDonnell was unfortunate to drop to the bench, but got lengthy game time after the injuries to Harry Newman and James Bentley and was a force for Leeds with and without the ball. Rhinos have made higher-profile signings, but the former Wigan second-rower has been an astute addition and, at 24, has his best years ahead of him.

4: Leon Ruan.

News of 20-year-old forward Leon Ruan’s loan return to his former club Doncaster wasn’t well received by some supporters, but it makes sense from his and both clubs’ perspective. Ruan’s a good prospect who has done well in three Super League appearances this year, but at this stage he’s not going to get into the team ahead of the props or second-rowers Leeds had available for round six.

That might change with second-row Bentley ruled out for at least one game because of concussion and Newman’s nasty facial injury putting him in doubt for Friday’s visit of Warrington, which could mean Rhyse Martin starting at centre. But Ruan is at a stage where he needs game time at a decent level and the Championship is a better option than playing for Rhinos’ reserves.

He knows Doncaster’s systems and their next few matches - including games against Wakefield Trinity and Featherstone Rovers - will be a good challenge. The move isn’t forcing him out of Leeds, it’s another step on his journey to becoming a Super League player.

5: Moore please.

