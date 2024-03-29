Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It was Tigers’ sixth loss in as many Betfred Super League games this season and came after they had dominated a scoreless opening 40 minutes. “I thought the way we played in the first half was really good in respect of our defensive work, how we controlled the ball and got repeat sets,” Lingard said.

“We just lacked a bit of quality and cutting edge and take your hat off to Leeds, they defended their goalline really well. I think we needed to score points in the first half, with the field position and possession we had.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lingard felt a try before half-time would have “potentially given us that lift to go again and get another score”. He said: “We needed to get over the line just to see where that would have taken us. We camped down there for quite a few sets and the positives from that were we controlled the ball really well in the first half, with the weather as it was.

A downcast Castleford Tigers coach Craig Lingard following his side's home defeat by Leeds Rhinos. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“I think we made one error in the entire first half and our end of sets were as good as they’ve been all season. I think we had more repeat sets in the first half than all the other games combined.”

The Tigers boss was happy with his side’s “effort, attitude and enthusiasm”, but stressed: “That should be a given, every single player should bring that every single week. One thing we talked about this week in training was adding that bit of execution to our play. I think that was highlighted again. Had we scored in that first half it might have been a different story, but we didn’t so we have got to be better.”

Lingard was pleased with his starting props Liam Watts and George Lawler and felt hooker Paul McShane and loose-forward Joe Westerman “led us really well”. But he accepted: “The tries we conceded in the second half were frustrating because they came from kicks and plays back against the grain, when we clocked off. We said all week, if you clock off on one play they will catch you. We didn’t execute defensively as well in the second half as we did in the first.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tigers have a new-look squad this year and he coach added: “It is a journey and a learning curve with these players and some are learning faster than others. The challenge for us as a group is to get up for Salford at home next week as much as we got up for Leeds at home in the first half.

Disappointment shows on the faces of Castleford Tigers forward George Lawler, left and Alex Mellor after the loss to Leeds Rhinos. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.