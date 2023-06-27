Leeds Rhinos talking points as feel-good factor returns but uncertainty surrounds star names

After a run of six defeats in seven games - culminating in successive losses to the competition’s bottom two - any win would be a good one.

But the margin and manner of Rhinos’ 54-0 thrashing of Huddersfield Giants, on top of the Rob Burrow family takeover, made Super League round 16 extra-special. Here’s five talking points.

1: Rhinos looked a completely different team to the one embarrassed at Wakefield Trinity two weeks earlier and, for the first time this season, they put together an 80-minute performance.

Aidan Sezer's return at scrum-half was a boost for Rhinos against Huddersfield. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

Admittedly, Huddersfield were exceptionally poor, but Rhinos did a thoroughly professional job.

Clearly the return of three first-choice players - winger David Fusitu’a, scrum-half Aidan Sezer and prop Sam Lisone - was important.

The trio all contributed and, significantly, Rhinos had fewer individuals playing out of position. The team connection Rohan Smith and his staff have been looking for all season was certainly there last Friday and it made Leeds look a good side.

David Fusitu'a scored two tries in the win over Giants, but it's not clear if he will be at Leeds next year. Picture by Bruce Rollinson

2: We’ve been here before, though. So far this season, Rhinos have been unable to back up a positive performance.

They have managed back-to-back wins only twice and haven’t won three in succession since last September.

They remain four points outside the top-six and if they are going to force their way into the play-offs they need to string a run of victories together now.

That makes Thursday’s game at Warrington Wolves, who are second on the table but also in a slump, a big one.

Catalans Dragons' Mickael Goudemand has been linked with a move to Leeds. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

On their day Leeds are good enough to beat anyone in the competition, but they need more of those days.

It’s a tall order, but if they get them they might still salvage something from what has been a disappointing year.

3: It has been widely known for a while Sam Walters would not be staying at Leeds after his contract expires this autumn.

The 22-year-old forward rejected the offer of new terms and has now signed a three-year deal with Wigan Warriors, beginning next season.

He is not the finished article yet, but Walters - already a Super League Grand Finalist - has a lot of potential and from Rhinos’ perspective, it is a shame he is leaving.

However, the club did make him a “really strong offer, a long term offer [which was] a massive upgrade on his previous contract”, according to Rohan Smith.

He’s not the first promising prospect to depart and Leeds need to look at why young players believe they’ll be better off elsewhere, but it’s not a case of Rhinos allowing Walters to leave.

Wigan have valued him more highly and that’s what sometimes happens in a salary cap sport. The important thing now is to make sure he is replaced with a quality addition.

4: Walters is the first player in the final year of his Leeds deal whose future has been announced.

New contracts have been agreed by Ash Handley, Sam Lisone and Jack Sinfield - who all had time left on their previous deal - and winger Liam Tindall is understood to have rejected an offer from Rhinos.

But it’s unclear whether David Fusitu’a, Blake Austin, Aidan Sezer, Zane Tetevano, James Bentley, James Donaldson and Joe Gibbons will be staying or leaving.

What happens with those players will clearly have a bearing on Rhinos’ recruitment for next year and presumably some decisions have been reached, if not publicly revealed.

A repeat of last year, when Leeds missed out on resigning Zak Hardaker, has to be avoided. With three quota players and - probably - some of Leeds’ bigger earners on the out of contract list, there could be scope for substantial recruitment between now and the start of next season.

Though Leeds are being linked with players - including Catalans Dragons back-rower Mickael Goudemand - Smith has made it clear the first order of business is promoting youngsters from within.

But with no young front-rowers ready to make the step up, bringing in a quality middle is probably a priority.

5: It was Leeds’ biggest home win for more than three years, but the game against Huddersfield will be remembered as much for scenes off the field.

Burrow and family were guests at Rhinos’ motor neurone disease awareness day and it’s fair to say his kids, Macy, Maya and Jackson stole the show.

Their involvement and a montage of their dad’s best moments on the big screen roused the fans and there was a feeling around the stadium of not wanting to let Burrow down.