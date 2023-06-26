Blow for Leeds Rhinos' next opponents Warrington Wolves as latest disciplinary charges revealed
Leeds Rhinos’ opponents Warrington Wolves will be without a key player because of suspension this week.
By Peter Smith
Published 26th Jun 2023, 14:30 BST
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 14:41 BST
Forward James Harrison, who had a spell on loan at Rhinos three years ago, was among 10 players charged or cautioned by the RFL’s match review panel following Betfred Super League round 16.
Here’s the full list of charges and cautions.
Page 1 of 3