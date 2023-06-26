Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Blow for Leeds Rhinos' next opponents Warrington Wolves as latest disciplinary charges revealed

Leeds Rhinos’ opponents Warrington Wolves will be without a key player because of suspension this week.
By Peter Smith
Published 26th Jun 2023, 14:30 BST
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 14:41 BST

Forward James Harrison, who had a spell on loan at Rhinos three years ago, was among 10 players charged or cautioned by the RFL’s match review panel following Betfred Super League round 16.

Here’s the full list of charges and cautions.

Grade A strikes: no further action.

1. Jonny Lomax (St Helens)

Grade A strikes: no further action. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Grade A strikes: no further action

2. Jordan Lane (Hull FC)

Grade A strikes: no further action Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Grade D dangerous contact: two-match penalty notice and £250 fine.

3. James Harrison (Warrington Wolves)

Grade D dangerous contact: two-match penalty notice and £250 fine. Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Grade B high tackle: £250 fine.

4. Fouad Yaha (Hull KR)

Grade B high tackle: £250 fine. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Related topics:Warrington WolvesRhinosSuper LeagueRFL