Leeds Rhinos have confirmed massive interest in their Las Vegas showdown with Hull KR, but issued a plea to fans before tickets go on sale.

Rhinos will face the Robins in a Betfred Super League fixture at Allegiant Stadium on February 28 next year. The Yorkshire derby will kick-off a triple-header also featuring two NRL games, with Canterbury Bulldogs taking on St George-Illawarra Dragons and North Queensland Cowboys playing Newcastle Knights.

Match tickets for the American adventure – which was announced a week ago – go on sale on Monday, June 2 and Rhinos commercial director Rob Oates revealed more than 6,000 English fans - with a roughly equal split between Rhinos and Hull KR - have already registered to buy. There has also been an “amazing” response to Rhinos’ official trips to the event, with packages including flights now sold-out, but Oates urged fans travelling independently to buy match tickets through the club, rather than other sources.

Allegiant Stadium, in Las Vegas, will host Leeds Rhinos against Hull KR next February. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

Hull KR are giving up a Super League fixture at Sewell Group Craven Park and will be the ‘home’ side. Rhinos were selected as their opponents through an application process, but - unlike the NRL clubs - the English sides won’t receive a fee for taking part and Oates admitted they are taking a gamble.

He told The Yorkshire Evening Post: “We want to do it; in terms of is it good for Super League and for Leeds Rhinos and our brand, of course it is - but it would be fair to say it is a financial risk and very difficult commercially to make the numbers stack up.

“There is some benefit from match tickets bought through us and Hull KR. It makes no difference whether you buy from us or Hull KR, if you do that it does help the club.”

Rhinos have accommodation-only packages still available, which do not include flights. Based at the Bellagio or Luxor hotels, they provide access to an exclusive Rhinos event, a limited-edition baseball cap and tour ambassadors and can be booked via this link.

Harry Newman makes a catch during Leeds Rhinos' narrow Super League loss to Hull KR last month. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Vegas staged its first NRL games two years ago and Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves were the initial Super League teams to play there earlier this season. That was rated a huge success in terms of raising the profile of the clubs and European competition, but Oates reckons the second venture will be bigger and better

“There’s more than 6,000 people going already, between Rhinos and Hull KR,” he stated. “It’s about a 50-50 split. More than 11,000 people went from the UK last year and we are expecting to get above that. Hull KR have the same challenges we are facing, but the partnership with them that’s come with it off the field has been brilliant. They have been fantastic to deal with, great people and we can see why that club is heading in the right direction, with the people who are running it.”

Rhinos have played pre-season games in Florida, including meetings with South Sydney Rabbitohs and Salford Red Devils, but next year will be their first competitive match in the United States.