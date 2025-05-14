Leeds Rhinos have announced details of ticket sales and travel packages to Las Vegas for next year’s Super League showdown with Hull KR.

The Yorkshire rivals will meet at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, February 28. The Betfred Super League fixture - which will be a Hull KR ‘home’ game - kicks-off a triple-header also featuring NRL sides Newcastle Knights, North Queensland Cowboys, St George-Illawarra Dragons and Canterbury Bulldogs.

Match tickets will go on sale to Leeds and Hull KR fans from June 2. Rhinos supporters can pre-register here and those who do will be sent a direct link to order tickets when they go on sale.

Rhinos are offering official travel packages which are available to book now via the same link. In partnership with SportsBreaks, these include return flights to Las Vegas and a multi-night hotel stay at the Bellagio hotel. There will be access to an invite-only pre-match event, club legends will be on hand as tour ambassadors throughout the trip and fans will receive a limited-edition Leeds Rhinos baseball cap.

Leeda Rhinos expect to take a huge number of fans to Las Vegas next February. Picture by David Harrison.

Rhinos commercial director Rob Oates said “We are delighted to get the call to head to Vegas in 2026. Everyone here in Super League was blown away by the impact Wigan and Warrington made earlier in the year and the challenge now is to make it even bigger and better in 2026.

“We are working with SportsBreaks for our official travel packages which will be really special as we travel together as the Rhinos family over to the States. We are working closely with Hull KR - who are great partners for this event - and RL Commercial and this is a massive opportunity not just for the Rhinos, but Super League to show the world just how passionate our loyal supporters are.”

Oates added: “The scenes earlier in the year from Vegas, whether on Fremont Street or the vivid blocks of UK fans in their club colours at Allegiant Stadium, were incredible and set the benchmark for ourselves and the Robins. We hope over 10,000 fans will be travelling across from England, which will make this a real ‘I was there’ moment. What went on in Vegas has definitely not stayed in Vegas in this case and everyone wants to be part of it.”