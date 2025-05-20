Referees confirmed for Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos, Wakefield Trinity v Salford Red Devils & others

Match officials have been confirmed for Saturday’s derby between Castleford Tigers and Leeds Rhinos.

Liam Rush will referee Rhinos for the second time this season, with Chris Kendall as his video assistant. Jack Smith has been in charge of four Leeds games in 2025, Liam Moore and Aaron Moore have both taken two Rhinos games and Matty Lynn, Marcus Griffiths, Tom Grant and Kendall have done one each.