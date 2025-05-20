Referees confirmed for Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos, Wakefield Trinity v Salford Red Devils & others
Liam Rush will referee Rhinos for the second time this season, with Chris Kendall as his video assistant. Jack Smith has been in charge of four Leeds games in 2025, Liam Moore and Aaron Moore have both taken two Rhinos games and Matty Lynn, Marcus Griffiths, Tom Grant and Kendall have done one each.
Rush will switch to video official duties the following afternoon when Wakefield Trinity play host to Salford Red Devils. Liam Moore is the whistler for that game. Appointments for Betfred Super League round 12 are: Leigh Leopards v Hull FC - Tom Grant (video, Jack Smith); Warrington Wolves v Hull KR - Aaron Moore (video, Ben Thaler); Huddersfield Giants v St Helens - Chris Kendall (video, Marcus Griffiths); Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos - Liam Rush (video, Chris Kendall); Catalans Dragons v Wigan Warriors - Jack Smith (video, Tom Grant); Wakefield Trinity v Salford Red Devils - Liam Moore (video, Liam Rush).