Leeds Rhinos will play Hull KR in Las Vegas next February, it was confirmed today.

The fixture will be the second Betfred Super League game played in the United States, after Wigan Warriors beat Warrington Wolves at the same Allegiant Stadium venue three months ago. The game, on Saturday, February 28, is officially a home fixture for Hull KR and will be the opening part of a triple-header with NRL matches involving Newcastle Knights, North Queensland Cowboys, St George-Illawarra Dragons and Canterbury Bulldogs

The two English clubs expect around 10,000 fans to follow them to Nevada and sporting director Ian Blease said Rhinos are thrilled to be involved. “It is a massive event, as we saw this year from Wigan and Warrington going there,” Blease said.

“It is a tremendous opportunity for our club, our players and staff, to showcase what Leeds Rhinos is all about. I am sure the players will be really looking forward to playing in such a fantastic stadium as that and it is fitting of our club that we get the next chance at it.”

Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, where Leeds Rhinos will play Hull KR in a Super League fixture next February. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

Blease stressed: “In terms of where we are trying to get to as a game, we have got to put ourselves front and centre of every stage we can get on. It is a massive opportunity for the game to promote itself. Wigan and Warrington did that really well this year and hopefully we can replicate that. It is two big clubs again and we are really excited at the prospect.”

The Robins’ chief executive Paul Lakin is “delighted” Rhinos will provide the opposition in Vegas. “Both clubs have got great, big fanbases,” he said. “And it’s two clubs from Yorkshire. - we’ve got a great rivalry on the pitch and a really good understanding of each other's clubs off the pitch.

“Leeds Rhinos were very much our choice. We wanted to play Rhinos because we thought we could create the best event. The NRL are excited about our two teams and fully endorsed it. The NRL’s intention and certainly our intention - ourselves and Leeds Rhinos - is to make it bigger and better. A battle of Yorkshire will be a great spectacle.”

Though Rovers are forfeiting a home game, Lakin said the two clubs will be working closely together. “We’ve got a great relationship with them and for this to really work, you need a collaborative approach,” he added.

“Leeds Rhinos have been completely open with us, as we have with them, so we can create a fantastic, unique experience for the fans by doing things together and helping each other - because at the end of the day, we’re both operating on a negative budget to try and break even. It’s not like we're looking to make a lot of money out of this; it’s about the exposure and experience.

“In terms of Leeds Rhinos being chosen, they were chosen through Super League - very much as we were. It was an application process. Last year, Wigan drove the initiative and if it wasn’t for Wigan and Warrington, we wouldn’t have this opportunity. This one has been driven by Super League themselves.”

RL Commercial’s managing director Rhodri Jones said: “Congratulations to Hull KR and Leeds Rhinos for embracing the unique opportunity provided by taking a Betfred Super League fixture to Las Vegas in 2026 and for submitting such strong bids to represent British rugby league in Nevada next year. It was a huge statement of intent by Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves to pursue the opportunity of making history in Vegas in 2025 and it is a credit to the impact they made that we have been able to work so closely with the NRL on ensuring a continued northern hemisphere presence.

“Super League’s first Las Vegas fixture delivered a huge spike in profile and glamour for the whole competition, as reflected in the viewing figures on Sky Sports and in the response from other sports and the wider sporting public. It was vital the two clubs to follow the trail blazed by the Warriors and the Wolves would be equally strong representatives of the Betfred Super League and the sport of rugby league and we are confident in the ability of Hull KR and Leeds Rhinos to achieve that.”