Leeds Rhinos star on NRL link, signings and hopes for new Women's Super League season

Teammates Georgia Roche and Fran Goldthorp are wanted by clubs in the fully-professional NRLW and more English players are likely to be targeted as that competition develops.

More English-based players will be on the radar of Aussie clubs as the salary cap for the women’s elite league there expands from 900,000 Australian dollars this year to 1.5m in 2027.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked if she would be interested in playing in the NRLW, Beevers - player of the match in Leeds’ Betfred Women’s Super League Grand Final win over York last year - admitted: “I am only 21 so I’d like to think it could come at some time.”

Leeds Women's Caitlin Beevers with Halifax Panthers wheelchair player Rob Hawkins at February's Betfred Super Leagues launch in Manchester. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

But in a boost for Leeds and the game here, she stressed: “It is not the be-all and end all - I am enjoying my rugby here at the moment and Leeds is my home. I will take it as it comes and carry on cracking on.”

Rhinos will have their own NRLW star on board this year in the shape of half-back/loose-forward Georgia Hale, signed from Gold Coast Titans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hale has followed her partner, Rhinos men’s signing Sam Lisone, to England and is one of two high-profile recruits for the women’s team, along with England centre Amy Hardcastle who has been brought in from St Helens.

Hale was vice-captain of New Zealand in last year’s World Cup final and Hardcastle has been a member of the England squad since 2009.

Rhinos signing Georgia Hale, right, with coach Lois Forsell. Picture by Leanne Flynn/Leeds Rhinos.

The arrival of Hale and Hardcastle will help offset the loss of Courtney Winfield-Hill, who retired from Super League after captaining Leeds to their 2022 Grand Final win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s exciting to have their experience in the squad,” Beevers said. “They are players who have played in multiple World Cups and plenty of finals.

“We’ve also signed a lot of academy players and players from the Army, so to have people like that, across the board, will massively benefit the group.”

Amy Hardcastle, seen on the attack for St Helens against Leeds last year, is a star signing by Rhinos. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beevers added: “Looking at last year’s Grand Final, over half the squad had come through the academy.

“Leeds have always been keen to bring in players from the grassroots and to have that experience can only benefit the younger players.

“I’m classed as a more experienced one and it will only help me as well. I am very grateful they have decided to come over.”

Women’s Super League is one of the sport’s success stories and Beevers believes the competition will be even stronger this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The fact the top three teams last season all won a trophy just shows how competitive the league is,” she said.

“It is not just one team dominating now, it’s widely spread. I think that’s what we need going into a World Cup and hopefully in preparation for the next one we can build on that and go into that in the best position.”

Rhinos’ Super League campaign begins on April 8 with a Grand Final rematch against York Valkyrie at Headingley.