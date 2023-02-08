The former Gold Coast Titans loose-forward is partner of Sam Lisone who was an off-season recruit for Rhinos’ men

Hale, 27, made her Kiwi Ferns debut in 2015 and was New Zealand’s player of the year two years later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She became vice-captain in 2017 and played in four World Cup games last autumn, including the semi-final win against England and the final at Old Trafford when the Ferns were beaten by Australia.

New signing Georgia Hale, right, with Rhinos coach Lois Forsell. Picture by Leanne Flynn/Leeds Rhinos.

Hale made her debut in the NRL women’s competition - the NRLW - five years ago with New Zealand Warriors and, after two seasons as captain there, was a marquee signing for Gold Coast in 2021.

She arrived at Leeds last week and said: “It’s so nice to be here, I have met the staff and the girls and there is a really good buzz around the place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The World Cup last year was a nice opportunity to meet people and see what the Rhinos are about.

“Sam is obviously over here too so it was a good opportunity for us both to represent the Rhinos and move overseas and still chase our footy dream. It's fantastic the game allows us to do that.”

England's Amy Hardcastle has also joined Leeds after starring at last year's World Cup. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Hale is the second high profile World Cup player to join Rhinos women this year, after England centre Amy Hardcastle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “I have heritage over here in England, my Nanna is from here, so it’s nice to be connecting with her roots and to be playing for such a prestigious club and alongside such a great group of girls.

“The success within the club is great to see - especially within the women’s space - and I am excited to be part of that and to keep building with what they have created and just to add to some of my learnings along the way.”

Georgia Hale in World Cup action for New Zealand against France Women at York last November. Picture by Alex Whitehead / www.photosport.nz.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rhinos coach Lois Forsell played against Hale in the 2017 World Cup. She said: “We have been really excited at the prospect of Georgia coming over.

“She finally landed last week and jumped in with two feet and was in training with us before joining our pre-season camp with the Parachute Regiment in Catterick last week.

“I think she is going to add loads of quality to our squad, particularly in leadership - just the fact she has played in the top tier in the NRLW and internationally is massive for us.

“It’s great to have someone with that sort of experience and skill around the place and we can see from even these early days she will add a lot of value.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad