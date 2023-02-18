The young back admitted that, when he began training with Leeds last November, he never expected to be on the teamsheet for Betfred Super League round one.

Being included was a pleasant surprise, but the result - a 42-10 defeat at Warrington Wolves after Leeds trailed 30-0 at half-time - took all the gloss off Roberts’ first competitive game in Rhinos’ colours and only his third at the top level.

“I didn’t imagine one little bit I’d be playing in round one,” Roberts admitted. “When I got the news I was quite made up - I’ve worked hard in pre-season and shown I’ve got the ability to be playing in Super League.”

Rhinos' Luis Roberts looks on as Sam Kasiano celebrates his try for Warrington. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

But it won’t be a happy review when Roberts and his teammates watch the game back at training on Saturday.

“That first half was awful for us, a real kick up the backside,” he reflected. “We came out in the second half and improved, but it wasn’t enough.”

Born in Leigh, Roberts made two first team appearances for Salford three years ago and then had a season with Swinton Lions before joining another lower division side, Leigh Centurions.

He featured only three times for them and had a spell on loan at Widnes Vikings, whose coach John Kear selected him for last autumn’s World Cup, though he didn’t play.

Rhinos' Richie Myler kicked off the new season, but things rapidly went wrong for Leeds. Picture by Paul Currie/SWpix.com.

Speaking after the loss at Warrington, Leeds boss Rohan Smith outlined his high rating for the 20-year-old three-quarter.

“He did a pretty good job,” Smith said. “We are missing some strike and some seasoned players there, but that kid has done a tremendous job through pre-season. I have got a lot of belief in that kid and he is going to grow with our team.”

Roberts admitted having that sort of backing from his coach is important. He reflected: “I’ve had that at Swinton, then Stuart Littler left.

“Since then I’ve not had much faith in coaches; John Kear tried to bring that back for me, but Rohan having my back gives me a heap of confidence - I know whatever I do, he is going to trust me.”

Rhinos endured a tough night at Warrington in Super League round one. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

Roberts was listed on Rhinos’ right-wing, but also operated at centre. Assessing his performance, he said: “It is a tough one, because you think about the team rather than personally.

“You do think about what you’ve done, but it is more of a team thing. I think I was solid in D [defence] and tried to attack, but it was a tough one. It was a bit of a struggle and we’re all really disappointed.”

Rhinos are now beginning preparations for next Friday’s first home game of the league campaign, against Hull FC who are coached by Rohan Smith’s uncle, Tony and include off-season signings from Rhinos Liam Sutcliffe and Brad Dwyer.

“We’ll have a good look at what we’ve done and see what we can improve and what has to be sorted for next week,” Roberts pledged.