Leeds Rhinos picture gallery: behind the scenes at training for Festive Challenge v Wakefield Trinity
Leeds Rhinos will get an opportunity to put seven weeks’ training into practice when they face Wakefield Trinity at AMT Headingley on Boxing Day.
By Peter Smith
Published 20th Dec 2023, 11:45 GMT
Updated 20th Dec 2023, 12:13 GMT
New signings Lachie Miller, Matt Frawley and Andy Ackers are set to pull on a Leeds jersey for the first time in the annual Wetherby Whaler Festive Challenge. Rhinos’ 21 for the game also includes familiar faces from the established squad, along with a handful of highly-rated youngsters who have been training with the senior group.
Yorkshire Evening Post photographer Jonathan Gawthorpe was invited to a training session at Rhinos’ Kirkstall base this week. Here’s 17 images of preparations for next Tuesday’s pre-season opener.
