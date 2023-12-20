Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds Rhinos picture gallery: behind the scenes at training for Festive Challenge v Wakefield Trinity

Leeds Rhinos will get an opportunity to put seven weeks’ training into practice when they face Wakefield Trinity at AMT Headingley on Boxing Day.
By Peter Smith
Published 20th Dec 2023, 11:45 GMT
Updated 20th Dec 2023, 12:13 GMT

New signings Lachie Miller, Matt Frawley and Andy Ackers are set to pull on a Leeds jersey for the first time in the annual Wetherby Whaler Festive Challenge. Rhinos’ 21 for the game also includes familiar faces from the established squad, along with a handful of highly-rated youngsters who have been training with the senior group.

Yorkshire Evening Post photographer Jonathan Gawthorpe was invited to a training session at Rhinos’ Kirkstall base this week. Here’s 17 images of preparations for next Tuesday’s pre-season opener.

Rhinos players during a training session at Kirkstall ahead of the Wetherby Whaler Festive Challenge against Wakefield Trinity on Boxing Day.

1. Training group

Rhinos players during a training session at Kirkstall ahead of the Wetherby Whaler Festive Challenge against Wakefield Trinity on Boxing Day. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Harry Newman - flanked by Andy Ackers and Max Simpson - is back in training with Rhinos following England duty, but won't play on Boxing Day.

2. Harry Newman

Harry Newman - flanked by Andy Ackers and Max Simpson - is back in training with Rhinos following England duty, but won't play on Boxing Day. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Rhinos' new Aussie full-back Lachie Miller will make his first appearance for the club on Boxing Day.

3. Lachie Miller

Rhinos' new Aussie full-back Lachie Miller will make his first appearance for the club on Boxing Day. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Former Wakefield Trinity winger Lee Kershaw is training with Rhinos as he searches for as new club.

4. Lee Kershaw

Former Wakefield Trinity winger Lee Kershaw is training with Rhinos as he searches for as new club. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Front-rower Mikolaj Oledzki was ruled out of Test contention this autumn because of injury. He is not yet in full training and won't play on Boxing Day.

5. Mikolaj Oledzki

Front-rower Mikolaj Oledzki was ruled out of Test contention this autumn because of injury. He is not yet in full training and won't play on Boxing Day. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Rhinos coach Rohan Smith (with hood) talks to his players at training ahead of the Boxing Day game.

6. Rohan Smith

Rhinos coach Rohan Smith (with hood) talks to his players at training ahead of the Boxing Day game. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

