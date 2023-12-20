How to watch live coverage of Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity in Boxing Day Festive Challenge
Hungover viewers will be able to watch Leeds Rhinos’ Boxing Day derby against Wakefield Trinity without leaving their house.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Wetherby Whaler Festive Challenge will be streamed live on the RFL’s Our League app for the second successive year. The stream costs £6.95 if booked before midnight on Christmas Day, before rising to £10 on the morning of the match.
A full game replay will be available to anyone who has pre-ordered and fans who do not purchase before the match can watch it after the final hooter for £6.95. Coverage will begin at 11.15am, 15 minutes before kick-off, with commentary from George Riley and a Rhinos squad member. Click here to book the live stream.