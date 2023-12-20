The Wetherby Whaler Festive Challenge will be streamed live on the RFL’s Our League app for the second successive year. The stream costs £6.95 if booked before midnight on Christmas Day, before rising to £10 on the morning of the match.

A full game replay will be available to anyone who has pre-ordered and fans who do not purchase before the match can watch it after the final hooter for £6.95. Coverage will begin at 11.15am, 15 minutes before kick-off, with commentary from George Riley and a Rhinos squad member. Click here to book the live stream.