Leeds Rhinos boss Rohan Smith has revealed how a top Australian club are helping centre Paul Momirovski keep in shape before he arrives in England early next month.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Momirovski was signed by Rhinos from Sydney Roosters on a two-year contract in October. He is getting married in Australia over Christmas, which delayed his move to England, but has been working with his former club.

He is the only one of Rhinos’ seven signings not to have linked up with his 2024 teammates, but Smith confirmed: “Paul has been training with the Roosters and in and around that he has been following some of our programs as well. He is fit and healthy and has been tested and challenged with his footy as well, which has been a good thing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Roosters released Momirovski from the final year of his contract, enabling him to join Leeds. He had two spells there and has also featured for Wests Tigers, Melbourne Storm and Penrith Panthers. “We’re really grateful the Roosters have allowed him to do that,” Smith said of the pre-season arrangement. I think it shows what a character Paul is and how he finished with the Roosters; it was a really amicable thing and that has allowed him to get a great pre-season under his belt.”

New Rhinos signing Paul Momirovski, right, is training with his old club Sydney Roosters and will; arrive at Leeds early in the new year. Picture by Mark Nolan/Getty Images.

Meanwhile, Smith has confirmed winger Lee Kershaw’s spell training with Rhinos is intended to help him get a new club following his exit from Wakefield Trinity. Leeds have finalised their squad for 2024 and more signings are unlikely, unless someone moves on.