Leeds Rhinos say thanks to NRL giants Sydney Roosters for keeping signing Paul Momirovski in top shape
Momirovski was signed by Rhinos from Sydney Roosters on a two-year contract in October. He is getting married in Australia over Christmas, which delayed his move to England, but has been working with his former club.
He is the only one of Rhinos’ seven signings not to have linked up with his 2024 teammates, but Smith confirmed: “Paul has been training with the Roosters and in and around that he has been following some of our programs as well. He is fit and healthy and has been tested and challenged with his footy as well, which has been a good thing.”
Roosters released Momirovski from the final year of his contract, enabling him to join Leeds. He had two spells there and has also featured for Wests Tigers, Melbourne Storm and Penrith Panthers. “We’re really grateful the Roosters have allowed him to do that,” Smith said of the pre-season arrangement. I think it shows what a character Paul is and how he finished with the Roosters; it was a really amicable thing and that has allowed him to get a great pre-season under his belt.”
Meanwhile, Smith has confirmed winger Lee Kershaw’s spell training with Rhinos is intended to help him get a new club following his exit from Wakefield Trinity. Leeds have finalised their squad for 2024 and more signings are unlikely, unless someone moves on.
Kershaw left Trinity when his contract expired at the end of last season. Now a free agent, he has been training with Rhinos and Smith said: “Rugby league is a relatively small world and we all need a hand at some stage, whether you are between clubs or chasing the next opportunity. Lee’s from not too far away and we have had a couple of blokes on leave and in the rehab’ group so it’s a chance for him to jump on the reserves team and keep himself going and see what presents itself for him elsewhere.”