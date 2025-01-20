Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Boss Brad Arthur has revealed what he wants from his Leeds Rhinos players in this weekend’s final pre-season hit-out.

Wigan Warriors visit AMT Headingley on Sunday for Ash Handley’s testimonial match, exactly a month after Leeds beat Wakefield Trinity 18-16 in the Wetherby Whaler Festive Challenge. Rhinos’ first competitive game of 2025 is a Betfred Challenge Cup tie away to either Wests Warriors or British Army on the weekend of February 8/9 and their Super League campaign kicks off at home to Wakefield the following Friday.

Arthur fielded his strongest-available starting side in the Boxing Day fixture, before making a host of changes for the second half. Of Sunday’s match, he said: “We’ll give each of the players a bit more game time.

Jack Sinfield lands the winning kick for Leeds Rhinos against Wakefield Trinity on Boxing Day. Coach Brad Arthur wants to see his side do the same things for longer when Wigan Warriors are the visitors this weekend. Picture by Tony Johnson.

“Not a full game but most of the guys only got 40-50 minutes in the last game. We’ll push them out to something between 60 and 70 minutes. We want to see them doing what they did in that [Boxing Day] game for longer periods.”

Outlining his aim for this weekend, the coach added: “We’re still working around our team identity - every time you put on a Leeds Rhinos jersey, what that looks like. We want to embed that.

“Early in the season, especially in the conditions, possession is going to be important. I felt our discipline in the trial match was pretty good; we did concede six penalties and a couple of cheap errors, but overall, it wasn’t too bad so we want to continue on that path.”