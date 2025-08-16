Leeds Rhinos set to sign Joe Shorrocks from Salford Red Devils

Joe Shorrocks is tackled by Leeds Rhinos' Jarrod O'Connor during Salford Red Devils' defeat at Headingley in July. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Back-rower Joe Shorrocks is poised to become the latest player to join Leeds Rhinos from crisis club Salford Red Devils.

The Yorkshire Evening Post understands a deal has not been done, but the move could go ahead over the next few days if some details can be agreed. Shorrocks, 25, is a second-rower or loose-forward who spent five seasons with hometown club Wigan Warriors before joining Salford two years ago.

Salford’s long-running financial crisis has led to the departure of most of their first-choice squad. Leeds signed back-rower Kallum Watkins from in April and winger Chris Hankinson made a similar move last week.

Shorrocks, who can also play at hooker, would add some depth to Rhinos’ squad for the final five games of the regular Betfred Super League season at a time when Leeds are facing an injury crisis in the pack. Props Mikolaj Oledzki, Tom Holroyd, Cooper Jenkins and Tom Nicholson-Watton were all ruled out of today’s (Saturday) derby at Castleford Tigers, along with loose-forward and co-captain Cameron Smith.

Smith has missed three games with a back problem and it’s not yet clear when he will be fit to return to the side. Eighteen-year-old Presley Cassell was drafted in at prop today for his first start, in his fourth senior appearance and rookie second-rower Ben Littlewood was on the bench. Shorrocks has played 113 Super League games, 40 of them for Salford. He has featured 16 times this year, the last of those in Salford’s defeat at AMT Headingley last month. Salford have cancelled tomorrow’s home game against Wakefield Trinity, but are hopeful of raising a team to face Leigh Leopards next week.