More than a quarter of Leeds Rhinos’ 2024 Betfred Super League fixtures have been given a Saturday date.

Seven of Rhinos’ 27 matches in the regular rounds are scheduled to be played on that day of the week, including home clashes with Catalans Dragons (March 2), promoted London Broncos (July 6) and Hull KR (July 20). Rhinos’ other Saturday games are at Catalans on May 11, Hull FC (June 15), Salford Red Devils (August 3) and the Magic Weekend clash with Warrington Wolves, at Elland Road, on August 17.

Sixteen of Leeds’ Super League matches have been set for Friday evenings, 10 of those being at AMT Headingley. They have only two scheduled Thursday fixtures, with the remaining pair being on Sundays.

Every game will be televised live in 2024. For the first 15 weeks, with the exception of the Easter rivals round, Sky Sports subscribers will have exclusive access to two matches. The remaining four in each round are to be shown live on Sky Sports and the RFL’s own streaming platform. The RFL say further details to be announced early in the New Year.

Derrell Olpherts scores for Rhinos in thier Saturday home win over Catalans on March 25. The French side will make another Saturday visit on March 2 next year. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

The initial list is provisional with Sky Sports set to make more exclusive selections from round 16 and beyond, including extra Thursday night games. The fixtures, published today (Thursday), see Rhinos travel twice to Hull FC and Hull KR, with ‘loop’ home matches against Catalans and London.

Star signings Brodie Croft and Andy Ackers could make a competitive debut against former teammates when Rhinos kick off their campaign at home to Salford on Friday, February 16.

Leeds paid six-figure fees to Salford for stand-off Croft and hooker Ackers last month. The round one clash could also see ex-Rhinos winger/centre Nene Macdonald make his first appearance for the Red Devils.

Sam Lisone celebrates the second of his three tries in Leeds' win at Hull FC in September. Rhinos will make two trips to MKM Stadium next year. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

The Papua New Guinea star joined Leeds from Leigh on an initial two-year contract last autumn and that was extended until the end of 2027 in July. However, he was released by Rhinos after failing to return from paternity leave in Australia two months later and signed for Salford, on a four-year deal, in October.

Rhinos’ second fixture is away to Hull KR on Thursday, February 22. They will open the rivals round with a derby at Castleford Tigers on Thursday, March 28. Tigers have a tough start at home to champions Wigan Warriors on Saturday, February 17 and visit Salford eight days later.

The season as a whole begins on Thursday, February 15, when FC have home advantage over KR in a Hull derby. Elsewhere in round one, Sam Burgess will make his debut as Warrington Wolves coach at home to this year’s beaten Grand Finalists Catalans and London Broncos’ first Super League game since 2019 sees them visit St Helens. Huddersfield Giants are away to Challenge Cup winners Leigh Leopards.