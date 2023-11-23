Leeds Rhinos set for Saturday dates and two trips to Hull FC/Hull KR in 2024 Super League fixtures
and live on Freeview channel 276
Seven of Rhinos’ 27 matches in the regular rounds are scheduled to be played on that day of the week, including home clashes with Catalans Dragons (March 2), promoted London Broncos (July 6) and Hull KR (July 20). Rhinos’ other Saturday games are at Catalans on May 11, Hull FC (June 15), Salford Red Devils (August 3) and the Magic Weekend clash with Warrington Wolves, at Elland Road, on August 17.
Sixteen of Leeds’ Super League matches have been set for Friday evenings, 10 of those being at AMT Headingley. They have only two scheduled Thursday fixtures, with the remaining pair being on Sundays.
Every game will be televised live in 2024. For the first 15 weeks, with the exception of the Easter rivals round, Sky Sports subscribers will have exclusive access to two matches. The remaining four in each round are to be shown live on Sky Sports and the RFL’s own streaming platform. The RFL say further details to be announced early in the New Year.
The initial list is provisional with Sky Sports set to make more exclusive selections from round 16 and beyond, including extra Thursday night games. The fixtures, published today (Thursday), see Rhinos travel twice to Hull FC and Hull KR, with ‘loop’ home matches against Catalans and London.
Star signings Brodie Croft and Andy Ackers could make a competitive debut against former teammates when Rhinos kick off their campaign at home to Salford on Friday, February 16.
Leeds paid six-figure fees to Salford for stand-off Croft and hooker Ackers last month. The round one clash could also see ex-Rhinos winger/centre Nene Macdonald make his first appearance for the Red Devils.
The Papua New Guinea star joined Leeds from Leigh on an initial two-year contract last autumn and that was extended until the end of 2027 in July. However, he was released by Rhinos after failing to return from paternity leave in Australia two months later and signed for Salford, on a four-year deal, in October.
Rhinos’ second fixture is away to Hull KR on Thursday, February 22. They will open the rivals round with a derby at Castleford Tigers on Thursday, March 28. Tigers have a tough start at home to champions Wigan Warriors on Saturday, February 17 and visit Salford eight days later.
The season as a whole begins on Thursday, February 15, when FC have home advantage over KR in a Hull derby. Elsewhere in round one, Sam Burgess will make his debut as Warrington Wolves coach at home to this year’s beaten Grand Finalists Catalans and London Broncos’ first Super League game since 2019 sees them visit St Helens. Huddersfield Giants are away to Challenge Cup winners Leigh Leopards.
The regular season concludes on the weekend of September 20-22. Play-offs will be staged over the next two weekends, culminating in the Grand Final at Old Trafford on Saturday October 12. Fixtures for the 2024 Betfred Women's Super League season will be published before Christmas, with the Betfred Wheelchair Super League fixtures confirmed in the new year.