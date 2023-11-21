Leeds United's Elland Road to host Magic Weekend as opponents for Leeds Rhinos, Hull FC and others revealed

Leeds Rhinos’ opponents for next year’s Betfred Super League Magic Weekend - to be staged at Elland Road - have been confirmed.

Rhinos played Castleford in a Super League fixture at Elland Road in March, 2018. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Rhinos will face Warrington Wolves at the annual showpiece, where all six Super League fixtures are staged at one venue over two days, for the first time. The event will be played on the weekend of August 17-18 and Leeds United’s Elland Road stadium will become the sixth venue to host ta Magic Weekend since it was launched in 2007.

Rhinos’ clash with Warrington will close the opening day. Castleford Tigers face Huddersfield Giants in the final game of day two. Other Saturday fixtures see Hull FC take on London Broncos before Wigan Warriors meet St Helens. The following day’s programme also sees Leigh Leopards play Salford Red Devils and Catalans Dragons go up against Hull KR.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle’s St James’ Park has held the past three Magic Weekends. This year’s was played in June; in 2024 the Challenge Cup final will move to that month, with its August slot being taken by Magic Weekend.

Elland Road staged a semi-final, between Australia and New Zealand, at last year's Rugby League World Cup. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

It will be the first time Rhinos’ men have played at Elland Road since 2018 when two home Super League fixtures were switched there during redevelopment work at AMT Headingley. Leeds United chief executive Angus Kinnear said: “Over recent years we have held some fantastic events at Elland Road, with some of the biggest games in rugby league including the World Cup semi-final in 2022, along with England men’s and women’s international football fixtures and Josh Warrington’s world title boxing fight.

“We are thrilled to be adding the 2024 Magic Weekend to that list. It is great for us as a club and will also bring economic benefits to the whole city of Leeds. Everyone knows what a special venue Elland Road is and we’re all looking forward to another great spectacle.”

Explaining the decision to switch the event’s venue and date, RL Commercial managing director Rhodri Jones added: “Magic Weekend is going to have a different feel in 2024, as a result of the return to a date later in the summer to move away from the Betfred Challenge Cup final in June and the non-availability of St James’ Park which has proved such a popular venue for the last three years.

Rhinos will be hoping to repeat last August's home win over Warrington, when David Fusitu'a was among their try scorers. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are delighted to have agreed a deal with Leeds United to stage Magic Weekend at Elland Road, one of the biggest and best stadia in the north of England and with a rich rugby league history, having staged numerous big matches from the 1982 Challenge Cup final replay to the World Cup semi-final between Australia and New Zealand last year.

“The fixtures formula we have used for Magic since 2019, which involves seeding teams into three groups of four based on their 2023 performance, has produced an intriguing line-up of matches and with all clubs offering special pricing for Magic as part of their season tickets package, we would encourage fans to move quickly when tickets go on sale.

Kick-off times will be confirmed when tickets go on sale next month. Full 2024 Super League fixtures will be published on Thursday.

Betfred Super League Magic Weekend 2024:

Saturday, August 17 – Hull FC v London Broncos, Wigan Warriors v St Helens, Warrington Wolves v Leeds Rhinos,