Castleford Tigers Super League fixtures 2024

Castleford Tigers’ full 2024 Betfred Super League fixture list has been confirmed.
By Peter Smith
Published 23rd Nov 2023, 08:30 GMT
Updated 23rd Nov 2023, 09:10 GMT
Castleford Tigers' home stadium, the Jungle. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.Castleford Tigers' home stadium, the Jungle. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.
Castleford Tigers' home stadium, the Jungle. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Tigers will enter the Betfred Challenge Cup at the sixth round stage, on the weekend beginning Thursday, March 21. The quarter-finals will be played from April 11-14, with the semi-finals on May 18/19 and the final at Wembley on Saturday, June 8.

Super League play-offs start on the weekend beginning Thursday, September 26. The semi-finals will be the following week, with the Grand Final at Old Trafford on Saturday, October 12.

All fixtures are subject to change.

February

Sat 17 Wigan Warriors H 3pm

Sun 25 Salford Red Devils A 3pm

March

Fri 1 Warrington Wolves A 8pm

Fri 8 Huddersfield Giants H 8pm

Sat 16 Catalans Dragons A 5.30pm

Thur 28 Leeds Rhinos H 8pm

April

Fri 5 Salford Red Devils H 8pm

Fri 19 Wigan Warriors A 8pm

Fri 26 London Broncos H 8pm

May

Sat 4 Leigh Leopards A 5.30pm

Fri 10 St Helens H 8pm

Fri 24 Hull FC H 8pm

Fri 31 Leeds Rhinos A 8pm

June

Fri 14 Wigan Warriors H 8pm

Thur 20 Hull KR H 8pm

July

Fri 5 St Helens A 8pm

Fri 12 London Broncos A 8pm

Fri 19 Catalans Dragons H 8pm

Sat 27 Salford Red Devils A 6pm

August

Fri 2 Leigh Leopards H 8pm

Fri 9 Hull KR A 8pm

Sun 18 Huddersfield Giants at Elland Road (Magic Weekend) tba

Fri 23 Warrington Wolves H 8pm

Sat 31 Hull FC A 3pm

September

Fri 6 Leigh Leopards H 8pm

Fri 13 St Helens A 8pm

Fri 20 Huddersfield Giants A 8pm

