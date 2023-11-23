Castleford Tigers Super League fixtures 2024
Tigers will enter the Betfred Challenge Cup at the sixth round stage, on the weekend beginning Thursday, March 21. The quarter-finals will be played from April 11-14, with the semi-finals on May 18/19 and the final at Wembley on Saturday, June 8.
Super League play-offs start on the weekend beginning Thursday, September 26. The semi-finals will be the following week, with the Grand Final at Old Trafford on Saturday, October 12.
All fixtures are subject to change.
February
Sat 17 Wigan Warriors H 3pm
Sun 25 Salford Red Devils A 3pm
March
Fri 1 Warrington Wolves A 8pm
Fri 8 Huddersfield Giants H 8pm
Sat 16 Catalans Dragons A 5.30pm
Thur 28 Leeds Rhinos H 8pm
April
Fri 5 Salford Red Devils H 8pm
Fri 19 Wigan Warriors A 8pm
Fri 26 London Broncos H 8pm
May
Sat 4 Leigh Leopards A 5.30pm
Fri 10 St Helens H 8pm
Fri 24 Hull FC H 8pm
Fri 31 Leeds Rhinos A 8pm
June
Fri 14 Wigan Warriors H 8pm
Thur 20 Hull KR H 8pm
July
Fri 5 St Helens A 8pm
Fri 12 London Broncos A 8pm
Fri 19 Catalans Dragons H 8pm
Sat 27 Salford Red Devils A 6pm
August
Fri 2 Leigh Leopards H 8pm
Fri 9 Hull KR A 8pm
Sun 18 Huddersfield Giants at Elland Road (Magic Weekend) tba
Fri 23 Warrington Wolves H 8pm
Sat 31 Hull FC A 3pm
September
Fri 6 Leigh Leopards H 8pm
Fri 13 St Helens A 8pm
Fri 20 Huddersfield Giants A 8pm