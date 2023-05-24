Myler will make his 300th Betfred Super League appearance when Rhinos take on Saints, six days after an 18-14 defeat by Wigan ended Leeds’ involvement in the Challenge Cup.

He might have snatched a dramatic late win for Rhinos when he supported a break by Newman, but the centre held on to the ball and was tackled.

Coach Rohan Smith insisted afterwards Newman was not to blame for the defeat and Myler insisted the players feel the same.

Richie Myler made his first appearance for Leeds in the opening game of the 2018 Super League season, away to one of his former clubs Warrington. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

“We love Harry, he is a great player and he is going to be a great player for a long time at this club,” Myler insisted.

“He is a big part of us. Last week [a Super League win at Wigan] he was phenomenal and he did some really, really good things in that [the Cup tie] game.

“It is just an execution thing, he will learn from that and we will learn from it as a team. It is not just about one play; it would have put us up at that time, but in no way, shape or form did we not win that game because of that pass.

“He will learn from it and as a team and a collective we need to learn from it. Harry is great for us and a big part of what we do.”

Richie Myler on the ball for Leeds during this season's win at St Helens. Picture by Paul Currie/SWpix.com.

Myler’s current total of 299 Super League games includes 110 for Leeds, from 2018 to this season; 40 representing Catalans Dragons (2016-17); 131 as a Warrington Wolves player (2010-15) and 18 with Salford Red Devils in 2009.

The visit of St Helens, champions for the past four seasons, is a big occasion for Myler’s milestone match and - more crucially - an opportunity for Rhinos to revive their season.

Saints are seventh in Super League, one place ahead of Rhinos on points difference, with a game in hand.

Try scorer Harry Newman is congratulated by Richie Myler during Rhinos' Cup tie against Wigan. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

A last-gasp drop goal by Blake Austin earned Rhinos a 25-24 victory at TW Stadium in March, which was Leeds’ first win over Saints since 2015 and the World Champions have yet to hit their best form this year.

But Myler warned: “We have got a big task, it’s a big game.” He said: “We went there earlier in the season and got a result so I am sure they’ll be champing at the bit to put that right.

“We are looking forward to it. We know we have been inconsistent this season, we just need to build on that and find some consistency.

“Last week’s game was a step in the right direction for most of it, but unfortunately we came out on the wrong end of the result.”

Friday is round 13 in a 27-game league campaign and Myler described Rhinos’ season so far as “a bit of a mixed bag”.

He reflected: “We’ve had some great games and some where we’ve not really stuck to our principles.

“[On Saturday] I thought we stuck to our principles for the majority of the game, we just fell away at a crucial point and Wigan capitalised on that and came away with the result.”

Myler admitted last weekend’s result was a “tough pill to swallow”, but stressed Rhinos no where they went wrong and how to put it right.

“Fair play to Wigan, they came to play and executed some of their plays and for us it was disappointing,” he stated.

“We didn’t execute well enough at times and unfortunately the start of the second half wasn’t good enough.

“We gave penalties away and field position. When you are doing that and inviting a team on to your own line, it puts pressure on you. Wigan are a good team that can post points and unfortunately they did that to us.”

Rhinos have tended to start slowly this year and get stronger after half-time. Last Saturday was the reverse as they led 14-0 in the opening period and were in front at the break for only the third time in 2023.

Myler reckons the way Rhinos played in the opening 40 minutes was a positive. He said: “We started well, I thought we were clinical and we stuck to the game plan. We built pressure and worked hard as a team, but I think we just went away from that a bit as a team in the second half.