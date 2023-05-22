The Betfred Super League champions will be without forward Morgan Knowles after he was banned for two games following a red card last weekend.

Knowles was sent-off in the final seconds of Saints’ 26-6 win at Halifax in the Betfred Challenge Cup last Friday.

That was his first game following a five-game suspension and he was today (Monday) handed a two-match penalty notice for a grade C high tackle.

Morgan Knowles. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

He will miss the visit to Leeds and Saints’ Magic Weekend clash with Huddersfield Giants.

Hull KR will be without prop Rhys Kennedy for Thursday’s home game with Wigan Warriors.

He was handed a one-match penalty notice for grade B dangerous contact in the Cup win over Batley Bulldogs.

Wakefield Trinity's Jorge Taufua. Picture by Paul Currie/SWpix.com.

Josh Drinkwater, of Warrington Wolves, received a similar punishment for grade C dangerous contact against his old club Catalans Dragons and is unavailable for Friday’s game at Leigh Leopards.

Three other players were charged following the Challenge Cup sixth round. Wakefield Trinity’s Jorge Taufua escaped further punishment after being charged with grade A dangerous Contact during the loss to Leigh.

Marc Sneyd received a £250 fine for grade B dangerous contact in Salford Red Devils’ win over Huddersfield.

Hull FC’s Josh Griffin was fined £250 after being charged with grade A disputing a decision during the win at Castleford Tigers.

Josh Drinkwater, of Warrington. Picture by Paul Currie/SWpix.com.