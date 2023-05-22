Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Hinge and Bracket star George Logan dies aged 78
Major Madeleine McCann update: police gather at remote reservoir
Supermarket recalls popular snack as it could contain deadly pesticide
Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby replaced on This Morning
UK temperatures set to spike this week - Met Office
Popular EastEnders character to return 25 years after death

St Helens blow ahead of trip to Leeds Rhinos, charges for Wakefield Trinity, Hull KR, Hull FC and Warrington

St Helens have suffered a blow ahead of Friday’s game at Leeds Rhinos.

By Peter Smith
Published 22nd May 2023, 14:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd May 2023, 14:18 BST

The Betfred Super League champions will be without forward Morgan Knowles after he was banned for two games following a red card last weekend.

Knowles was sent-off in the final seconds of Saints’ 26-6 win at Halifax in the Betfred Challenge Cup last Friday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

That was his first game following a five-game suspension and he was today (Monday) handed a two-match penalty notice for a grade C high tackle.

Morgan Knowles. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.Morgan Knowles. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.
Morgan Knowles. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

He will miss the visit to Leeds and Saints’ Magic Weekend clash with Huddersfield Giants.

Hull KR will be without prop Rhys Kennedy for Thursday’s home game with Wigan Warriors.

Read More
Read more: Leeds Rhinos set club record with Challenge Cup defeat to Wigan Warri...

He was handed a one-match penalty notice for grade B dangerous contact in the Cup win over Batley Bulldogs.

Wakefield Trinity's Jorge Taufua. Picture by Paul Currie/SWpix.com.Wakefield Trinity's Jorge Taufua. Picture by Paul Currie/SWpix.com.
Wakefield Trinity's Jorge Taufua. Picture by Paul Currie/SWpix.com.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Josh Drinkwater, of Warrington Wolves, received a similar punishment for grade C dangerous contact against his old club Catalans Dragons and is unavailable for Friday’s game at Leigh Leopards.

Three other players were charged following the Challenge Cup sixth round. Wakefield Trinity’s Jorge Taufua escaped further punishment after being charged with grade A dangerous Contact during the loss to Leigh.

Marc Sneyd received a £250 fine for grade B dangerous contact in Salford Red Devils’ win over Huddersfield.

Hull FC’s Josh Griffin was fined £250 after being charged with grade A disputing a decision during the win at Castleford Tigers.

Josh Drinkwater, of Warrington. Picture by Paul Currie/SWpix.com.Josh Drinkwater, of Warrington. Picture by Paul Currie/SWpix.com.
Josh Drinkwater, of Warrington. Picture by Paul Currie/SWpix.com.

No Leeds Rhinos or Castleford Tigers players were charged.

Related topics:Hull FCWarringtonSt HelensHull KRWakefield Trinity