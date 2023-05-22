Leeds Rhinos set club record with Challenge Cup defeat to Wigan Warriors: never happened before in 126 years
Leeds Rhinos’ Betfred Challenge Cup defeat by Wigan Warriors set an unwanted record.
For the first time since the competition began in 1897, Leeds have fallen at the initial hurdle in three successive seasons.
Rhinos’ last Cup tie win was the 17-16 victory over Salford Red Devils at Wembley in 2020.
They lost their opening match as holders away to St Helens in 2021 and were beaten by visitors Castleford Tigers at the first attempt last year.
Remarkably, the three consecutive losses have all come under a different team boss, Richard Agar, interim-coach Jamie Jones-Buchanan and Rohan Smith.
The bulk of the Challenge Cup competition three years ago was played behind closed doors because of the Covid pandemic, so Leeds’ last Cup win in front of fans was a 78-6 hammering of Workington Town at Headingley in April, 2018, watched by a crowd of just 4,197.
Leeds were among the teams involved in the inaugural Northern Union Cup, in the 1896-97 season, losing their debut 9-3 at Tyldesley.
They were also beaten in the first round the following year, 8-3 at Oldham, but picked up their maiden win with a 20-0 victory over Rochdale Rangers in 1899 in Leeds’ first Cup tie at Headingley.
Sky Sports’ stats guru Ian Proctor revealed Leeds have lost three successive Cup ties in the past, but under a different format.
The Loiners, as they were then known, were beaten 11- 4 at Wigan in the second leg of the 1943-44 Wartime Challenge Cup semi-final, having won the first match 10-5.
The following year, they lost both parts of a two-legged first round tie to Huddersfield, 21-5 at home and 17-3 away, but won their opening game of the 1945-46 competition against Batley.
In peacetime, a 1933 Cup semi-final defeat by Huddersfield at Wakefield was followed by first rounds defeats at Widnes (1934) and Huddersfield (1935), but Leeds won at Wembley for the first time in 1936.
With Castleford Tigers, Wakefield Trinity, Batley Bulldogs and Huddersfield Giants also suffering sixth round exits, the Rugby League Record Keepers' Club say this year is the first time no West Yorkshire club has reached the Challenge Cup quarter-finals.