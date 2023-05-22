For the first time since the competition began in 1897, Leeds have fallen at the initial hurdle in three successive seasons.

Rhinos’ last Cup tie win was the 17-16 victory over Salford Red Devils at Wembley in 2020.

They lost their opening match as holders away to St Helens in 2021 and were beaten by visitors Castleford Tigers at the first attempt last year.

Disappointment for Rhinos' Morgan Gannon and Harry Newman as Wigan's Jake Wardle celebrates his winning try in last weekend's Cup tie. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Remarkably, the three consecutive losses have all come under a different team boss, Richard Agar, interim-coach Jamie Jones-Buchanan and Rohan Smith.

The bulk of the Challenge Cup competition three years ago was played behind closed doors because of the Covid pandemic, so Leeds’ last Cup win in front of fans was a 78-6 hammering of Workington Town at Headingley in April, 2018, watched by a crowd of just 4,197.

Leeds were among the teams involved in the inaugural Northern Union Cup, in the 1896-97 season, losing their debut 9-3 at Tyldesley.

Luke Gale lifts the trophy after the 2020 Coral Challenge Cup final, played behind closed doors at Wembley. Leeds haven't won a Cup tie since. Picture by Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

They were also beaten in the first round the following year, 8-3 at Oldham, but picked up their maiden win with a 20-0 victory over Rochdale Rangers in 1899 in Leeds’ first Cup tie at Headingley.

Sky Sports’ stats guru Ian Proctor revealed Leeds have lost three successive Cup ties in the past, but under a different format.

The Loiners, as they were then known, were beaten 11- 4 at Wigan in the second leg of the 1943-44 Wartime Challenge Cup semi-final, having won the first match 10-5.

The following year, they lost both parts of a two-legged first round tie to Huddersfield, 21-5 at home and 17-3 away, but won their opening game of the 1945-46 competition against Batley.

The South Stand watch as Richie Myler avoids a challenge to score Rhinos' sixth try in the 2019 Challenge Cup fifth round win against Workington. Fans haven't seen them win a Cup tie since. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

In peacetime, a 1933 Cup semi-final defeat by Huddersfield at Wakefield was followed by first rounds defeats at Widnes (1934) and Huddersfield (1935), but Leeds won at Wembley for the first time in 1936.