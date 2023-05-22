Leeds Rhinos news: attendance revealed for Challenge Cup tie v Wigan Warriors
Leeds Rhinos have revealed the attendance for their Betfred Challenge Cup sixth round defeat by Wigan Warriors.
By Peter Smith
Published 22nd May 2023, 16:21 BST- 1 min read
The crowd figure was not announced at the game on Saturday, but Rhinos today (Monday) confirmed the 18-14 defeat, which was televised live on BBC One, was watched by 7,103 fans.
That is Rhinos’ lowest home gate of the season and the first four-figure attendance at Headingley since 5,112 saw Leeds lose to Castleford, also in a BBC-televised game, at the same stage of last season’s Cup competition.