Leeds Rhinos' revival 'no surprise' to Hull KR as coach Willlie Peters warns of 'unpredictable' threat

Hull KR coach Willie Peters insists Leeds Rhinos’ surge up the table is no surprise.

Rhinos visit Sewell Group Craven Park tomorrow (Sunday) in Betfred Super League’s game of the weekend. The last time Rhinos played there was in the final round of the 2024 season, when defeat condemned them to a second successive eighth-place finish.

Since then Rhinos’ fortunes have turned around under coach Brad Arthur and they began round 17 in third place on the table, six points behind leaders Hull KR. “I’m not surprised,” Peters said of Rhinos’ resurgence which has them on course for their highest placing since they finished second in 2017.

Coach Willie Peters celebates with Tyrone May and Mikey Lewis following Hull KR's win at Leeds Rhinos in April. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“I knew what Brad had done in Australia and what he would bring, but I don’t think they were too far off. They value defence now, whereas in the past they probably valued the attack more. It was just a matter of flipping that a little bit - which Brad has done - and tidying up a few things.”

Peters insisted: “I don’t think it required a major change. They’ve got a good team and personnel that can hurt you anywhere on the field. It was just what Leeds wanted to be known as, which is more around their defence. They’ve improved there and showed last week [a 48-30 win against Leigh Leopards] they can score some points. They have got unpredictable players and we’ll just have to keep finding a way on Sunday.”

Rhinos led inside the final quarter of the sides’ meeting at AMT Headingley in April, before the Robins rallied to seal a 20-14 win. Peters feels home advantage will be important this time. “They are a good team and they have worked their way up the ladder,” he noted.

“We knew what they were going to bring the first time and know what they’ll bring this Sunday. It is going to be a great game, a great spectacle. We value our fans so much. It’s the 25th time in a row we've sold out our allocation at home, which is a remarkable achievement for the club. We’re really grateful to the fans.”