How they could line up: Leeds Rhinos predicted starting 13 & bench v Hull KR

The trip to Sewell Group Craven Park is the toughest challenge in Betfred Super League this season, but Rhinos are coming off the back of a big win against another top-four side, Leigh Leopards, nine days earlier. Arthur looks set to change his winning lineup, with James Bentley expected to return after a week out. There could also be a positional reshuffle as co-captain Cameron Smith presses for a recall to the starting team. Here’s a prediction of how Rhinos could line up.