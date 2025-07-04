How they could line up: Leeds Rhinos predicted starting 13 & bench v Hull KR

By Peter Smith
Published 4th Jul 2025, 17:00 BST
Updated 4th Jul 2025, 17:34 BST
Coach Brad Arthur will select from an unchanged 21 for Leeds Rhinos’ crunch first versus third clash with Hull KR.

The trip to Sewell Group Craven Park is the toughest challenge in Betfred Super League this season, but Rhinos are coming off the back of a big win against another top-four side, Leigh Leopards, nine days earlier. Arthur looks set to change his winning lineup, with James Bentley expected to return after a week out. There could also be a positional reshuffle as co-captain Cameron Smith presses for a recall to the starting team. Here’s a prediction of how Rhinos could line up.

Here's how Rhinos could line up.

Here's how Rhinos could line up. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

2. Full-back: Lachie Miller

The Aussie has been one of Rhinos' best players this term and had a big game last week. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

3. Wing: Ryan Hall

Deserves a warmn welcome on his first return to Craven Park since rejoining Leeds last autumn. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

4. Centre: Harry Newman

Had his best game of the season last week and has been named in England's Ashes train-on squad. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

5. Centre: Ash Handley

Has been ultra-reliable and consistent in a still relatively unfamiliar role this year. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

6. Wing: Alfie Edgell

Leaving out top try scorer Ruley Lumb is a big call, but Edgell got the nod last week and had a decent game. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

