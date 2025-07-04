How they could line up: Leeds Rhinos predicted starting 13 & bench v Hull KR

The trip to Sewell Group Craven Park is the toughest challenge in Betfred Super League this season, but Rhinos are coming off the back of a big win against another top-four side, Leigh Leopards, nine days earlier. Arthur looks set to change his winning lineup, with James Bentley expected to return after a week out. There could also be a positional reshuffle as co-captain Cameron Smith presses for a recall to the starting team. Here’s a prediction of how Rhinos could line up.
1. Hull KR v Leeds Rhinos
Here's how Rhinos could line up. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
2. Full-back: Lachie Miller
The Aussie has been one of Rhinos' best players this term and had a big game last week. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
3. Wing: Ryan Hall
Deserves a warmn welcome on his first return to Craven Park since rejoining Leeds last autumn. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
4. Centre: Harry Newman
Had his best game of the season last week and has been named in England's Ashes train-on squad. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
5. Centre: Ash Handley
Has been ultra-reliable and consistent in a still relatively unfamiliar role this year. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
6. Wing: Alfie Edgell
Leaving out top try scorer Ruley Lumb is a big call, but Edgell got the nod last week and had a decent game. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
