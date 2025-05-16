Leeds Rhinos’ home derby with Wakefield Trinity this month will kick off at a new time after being selected for live coverage on the BBC.

The match on Saturday, May 31, was originally scheduled for 2.30pm, but will now start two hours later to allow it to be shown on BBC 2, as well as Sky Sports. The derby is Rhinos’ annual MND Awareness game and comes just two days before the first anniversary of club legend Rob Burrow’s death on June 2 last year.

Rhinos’ women will take on Wigan Warriors as part of a Super League double header, with that game kicking-off at 2pm. Rhinos commercial director Rob Oates said: “I would like to thank RL Commercial, Sky Sports and the BBC for working with us to allow us to show this game to the biggest possible audience.

Leeds Rhinos will wear a unique jersey for their MND Awareness game against Wakefield Trinity. Picture by Leeds Rhinos.

“Our MND Awareness games are always special occasions and I am sure this will be a tremendous showcase for Super League, especially coming a week before BBC’s extensive coverage of the Betfred Challenge Cup Final at Wembley.” The Rhinos will wear a unique kit for the game, with £10 from the sale of every replica shirt donated to the MND Association across England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Last year, the replica shirt, produced in partnership with Rhinos’ official kit suppliers Oxen, raised more than £80,000, which contributed to completing the fundraising for the Leeds Hospitals Charity appeal to build the Rob Burrow Centre for MND at Seacroft Hospital. Oxen have donated £230,000 to MND charities since the first MND awareness kit in 2020.

The 2025 jersey, which has been approved by the Burrow family, features an iconic image of his try from the 2011 Super League Grand Final, made up of the names of the 196 players he played with for club and country, alongside the names of his three children and wife Lindsey. Rhinos have confirmed their Academy game against Wakefield Trinity will now be played at AMT Headingley on Thursday, May 29 (7pm).