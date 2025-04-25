Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Next month’s home derby against Wakefield Trinity will be Leeds Rhinos’ 2025 MND awareness game.

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews.

Rhinos have dedicated the fixture on Saturday, May 31, two days before the first anniversary of his death, to the club legend. The team will wear a unique kit for the game, with £10 from the sale of every replica shirt being donated to the MND Association.

Last year’s MND jersey, produced by the club in partnership with official kit suppliers Oxen, raised more than £80,000, which contributed to fundraising for the Leeds Hospitals Charity appeal to build the Rob Burrow Centre for MND at the city’s Seacroft Hospital.

Names of Rob Burrow's teammates feature on Leeds Rhinos' 2025 MND jersey. Picture by Leeds Rhinos.

The 2025 design, which has been approved by the Burrow family, features an iconic image of the scrum-half from the 2011 Grand Final victory against St Helens. The image is made up of the names of the 196 players Burrow played with for club and country, plus his three children and his wife Lindsey. Replicas jerseys are available via Rhinos’ online shop and at tonight’s (Friday) home game against Hull KR.